The key role of a company's registered agent

Ken Garten

Legal perspectives

Among the checklist of issues in the formation of a corporation or a limited liability company is the identity of the entity’s registered agent.

What is a registered agent?

Well, in order to impart constitutionally sufficient notice to an individual about a legal proceeding that affects the individual’s rights, it is generally necessary to hand serve that notice, such as with a summons, a subpoena, or the like.

With an entity like an LLC or a corporation, notice is served on the party that the entity declares to be its registered agent in filings with the secretary of state.

The identity of any Missouri entity’s registered agent is a public record that can be accessed on the secretary of state’s website.

Service on the registered agent constitutes service on the entity.

That’s all fine and good and logical, but over the course of time, it behooves a registered agent to always maintain contact or a means of contact with all entities it serves in that capacity, and also an entity to always be in contact with its registered agent.

I started forming limited liability companies about 25 years ago, and I would often suggest to my clients that I be the registered agent for the entity. After all, isn’t the lawyer for the company a logical choice as the party to receive its legal notices?

Well, perhaps. But fast forward 20 years and a hundred LLC’s later.

If I were to receive service of suit papers as registered agent for an LLC I formed 20 years ago, would I even know where the people are today that I served in that capacity so I could notify them?

Some yes, and some, probably not. And so I have changed my practices in regard to serving as a registered agent for that reason.

I have known of cases where LLC’s were subject to a default judgment because they lost touch with their registered agent, who was served papers directed to their company, and who either couldn’t locate them or didn’t go to the effort, and let a default happen. Fortunately, we were able to cure that default, by mere luck in finding out about the proceeding. But still, not good.

And, if a registered agent cannot be located at the designated address in secretary of syate filings, well, then the secretary of state becomes the entity’s registered agent, and delivery of legal notices like suit papers and the like may be made upon the secretary of state’s office, and that is deemed valid notice to the entity. Still not good, in that the people who own and manage the entity don’t receive actual notice of the matters they are deemed to have been served, and therefore aren’t in a position to protect their company’s rights.

This is why my practice is to suggest that an individual or group of individuals who want to form an entity appoint one of themselves as the registered agent. After all, don’t you want to be the first to know if your company receives a legal notice, and not rely on somebody else to let you know?

There are companies whose sole business is to serve as registered agent for companies located within the state. There is a process for the proper handling of that duty. First, these registered agent companies typically have a contract with the entities they serve which requires payment of an annual fee and notice of any change in contact information.

That way, if the registered agent gets served legal notices or papers, they have on file contact information by which to ensure the paperwork agets to the entity.

Of course, many individuals choose to serve as the registered agent for the companies they operate to avoid all that. That’s ok too.

Ken Garten is a Blue Springs attorney. Email him at krgarten@yahoo.com.