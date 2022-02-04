Mask mandate for schools on county agenda

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Jackson County legislators on Monday could vote to require facemasks in schools, as a means of making schools safer and keeping them open.

The measure is on Monday’s agenda with four sponsors. It would take five votes to pass.

The mandate would run from Feb. 8 to Feb. 17. Legislators could vote to extend it.

The mandate would apply to those age 5 through high school, as well as staff and visitors. Religious schools would be exempt. The ordinance also underlines that masks are required on buses, which is already the case under federal law.

The order would affect the county outside Kansas City, which has its own school mask mandate, and outside Independence, which has no mandate. On its own, the Independence School District is requiring masks. The Fort Osage and Blue Springs school districts, which have schools in Independence, do not have mandates.

As of this week, the county’s COVID-19 case numbers remain well above the threshold for high community transmission under standards set by the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. The county also notes that as of Wednesday just 54.79 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

County Executive Frank White Jr. said this week he favors a mandate but that it’s up to legislators to pass one. He said communitywide mandates for masks in public places earlier in the pandemic saved lives. The Missouri General Assembly last year greatly restricted the ability of local health departments to take measures for public safety, leaving them largely with elected officials.

Of the nine county legislators, three have consistently supported mask mandates and three have consistently opposed them. Another, Tony Miller, D-Lee's Summit, has come to oppose mandates. Ronald Finley, D-Kansas City, is one of the sponsors of Monday’s measure. Charlie Franklin, D-Independence, voted against the last mandate proposal in late 2021 but seemed to leave to door open to supporting a mandate later if conditions warrant it.