Mayor says Independence has stood up well in face of adversity

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Judging by several attributes over the past two years, Independence has without a doubt shown itself to be a resilient city, Mayor Eileen Weir said, and because of that is better equipped to create a better community for the future.

Weir, giving the mayor's annual state of the city address Friday morning at the Uptown Market, just a few days before she faces a crowded primary election field, said that while adversity is a great teacher, “We have had little choice but to be great students as our city has adapted to ever-changing conditions.”

Challenges include economic uncertainty that strains city resources, business struggles in hiring people and moving product, COVID-19 still disrupting work, school and community life, unprecedented weather events and the tragic loss of two first responders.

“People and organizations who thrive in the face of change and come out stronger on the other side of crises possess a range of characteristics that add up to 'resiliency,'” Weir said, listing preparation, collaboration, clarity, authenticity and optimism.

The city was prepared well enough to continue essential services and protect employees' jobs during the pandemic, she said, the health department was reestablished in time to help with vaccine distribution, the community rallied around first responders in mourning two lost colleagues, and people again celebrated many traditions and connections such as festivals and the Truman Library after they had been paused by the pandemic.

Among the city's success the mayor pointed out:

• Significant investments from several employers, including the recently started Cargo Largo complex, for $127 in private investment, the city's highest number in five years.

• Continued results from job training initiatives and Ennovation Center business incubator.

• More than 1,200 new business in 2021, a 20% increase over the previous year.

• Encouraging more discussion on mental health, including a peer program among city employees.

• Voters heartily approved ballot initiatives to give police and fire additional financial resources.

• “Significant progress” in LGBTQ+ inclusivity, according to the Human Rights Campaign, even if it started a zero and still has room for improvement.

“Authenticity also means accepting responsibility for imperfections, acknowledging when plans failed to meet expectations,” Weir said, pointing to overworked police and fire forces, struggles to handle the complex problems of homelessness and the negative effects it has on citizens. “These are real problems that matter most to our citizens and visitors, and our results are simply not good enough. We must do better – without haste – to reach our goals of reducing blight, reducing crime and disorder, improving perception and growing the economy.”

Resiliency doesn't happen by accident, the mayor closed with, and the ability to predict problems, adapt to change and recover from setbacks will help “create the community we all desire and deserve.”

Earlier, the mayor addressed Thursday’s news that the city had started an investigation into a police officer piling up significant overtime doing non-police work in the department headquarters.

“If proven to be true,” she said of the allegation, “there will be serious consequences,” for anyone who knew of the illicit practice, regardless of position.