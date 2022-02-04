Truman students rally in fight against cancer

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Piper Scarberry has fond memories of the Truman High School Relay for Life event during her sophomore year.

"It's one of my favorite memories of being a student at Truman," said Scarberry, "and we missed out on it last year because of COVID.”

"So I'm so excited it's back this year, and it's such an honor to be part of a great event like this."

She and fellow senior Cole Estes are co-chairs of the event which happens from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday in the Truman gymnasium.

"We're inside this year, so no one has to worry about the weather," Scarberry added. "This is an event to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society, and we're going all out to make it special for everyone."

Students are collecting money so they can attend all 12 hours of the event, which will feature guest speakers talking about their struggles and triumphs over cancer, along with food, drinks, games, a band or two and a constant relay inside the gym featuring teams running to raise money for cancer research.

Relay For Life is billed as the world's largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For more than 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.

"It's just so special," Estes said. "It can be intimidating, co-chairing an event like this with Piper, but so many students and organizations have joined us it makes it easier, and a lot more fun, when so many students are invovled."

Students and others throughout Eastern Jackson County are invited to participate.

"We have a goal of raising $40,000," Scarberry said, "and right now we're at $17,666. It's a little stressful trying to think of ways to raise money and awareness, but we're hoping some area businesses will support this event and we're hoping to make a lot of money the night of the actual event."

With over 1.5 million volunteers nationwide, the American Cancer Society hopes to eradicate cancer through cancer research, education, advocacy and family services. It has invested $5 billion in research since 1946, helped 3.2 million patients survive over the last decade and celebrated 16.9 million cancer survivors alive today.

"An event like Relay for Life makes you think about the big picture, things that have nothing to do with school," Scarberry said. "This event can really make an impact on so many lives through education and donations and just listening to the cancer survivors who will tell their stories throughout the night."

For more information on how to make a donation go to www.cancer.org.