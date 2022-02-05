Will more referees step up?

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Friday night under the lights has been a passion, and tradition for prep football players and fans for decades.

But that could change if younger people don’t step in for today’s officials, who are growing older.

"And when those guys retire," William Chrisman activities director Greg McGhee said, "we're in trouble. You're going to be looking at games on Thursday, or maybe another day in the week. Or even Saturdays because there just aren't enough young people who want to fill the veteran guys' shoes and become officials."

Kerwin Urhahn, the executive director of the Missouri State High School Activities Association, agrees with McGhee. Urhahn said the association is doing all it can to remedy the situation.

"To have a sporting event, you need three things – two teams, a venue and officials,” Urhahn said. “And we are approaching a time when our veteran officials are going to retire – to spend more time with their families or watch a game from their easy chair – and we simply don't have enough young people willing to take their place."

Urhahn and members of MSHSAA are offering incentives to lure new officials into the ranks.

"We are offering active or reserve military personnel the opportunity to become an official as we are waiving their registration fee," Urhahn said. "Their first year of registration will be free, and we are hoping they will enjoy being an official and tell their friends about it."

There is also talk of offering the same incentive to police officers and other first responders.

"Those folks know how to work under stressful situations and would be a perfect fit to be a high school official," Urhahn said.

The situation is especially dire right now because of the increase in abuse from fans and the pandemic.

A survey released last year by the National Association of Sports Officials found that 57 percent of officials said sportsmanship was getting worse, a trend caused mostly by parents and coaches.

"Fans think they can pay $5 for a ticket and go to an event and say anything they want to an official," said Curtis Whiters, who is entering his 41st year as a basketball and volleyball official. "It used to be the coaches who got after officials, and some still do, but the parents are now the most abusive, and there are a lot of guys who just say, 'I don't need that,' and they walk away from the sport. And that's sad.”

Whiters said he was warned about abuse of officials when he first started.

“I remember way back when I started, Sam Cofield was my mentor. And he told me that a lot of new coaches feel like they need to get on refs, and that was true,” he said. “But today, there are still coaches who ride the officials.”

“One coach kept yelling at me, 'That's a travel.' He must have said it 15 times, and I went over to him and quietly said, 'Now coach, when I call a travel, everyone is going to think I did that because of you yelling at me.' And I don't need that kind of attention.

"I know I've done my job when no one – fans or coaches or players – even know I'm out on the court."

Dan Ogle, a former baseball coach and activities director at William Chrisman High School, is entering his 47th year as an official. He suffered a broken foot five years ago and hung up his whistle, so today he attends nightly games and observes officials in football, baseball and softball.

"We're looking at a majority of officials who are in their mid to late 50s and they're going to be gone in three to five years, and that's a scary thought," Ogle said. "And I'm not pointing a finger at any certain group, but the parents and fans make life tough for our officials, but no one wants to get yelled at for two hours, and that is keeping a lot of people from becoming an official."

Along with observing officials, Ogle is responsible for scheduling 3,000 high school basketball games per school year – and that’s just junior varsity and lower-level games.

"Think about that for a minute," Ogle said, "that's 6,000 officials for 3,000 games, and there are some nights we just can't get enough officials. And I'm afraid it's only going to get worse."

McGhee, who runs the annual Phog Allen Invitational at William Chrisman, knows that feeling.

"We've had to have officials work back-to-back games because there aren't enough of them," McGhee said. "We have so many great officials and hope they decide to be on the court for a long, long time."

Verbal abuse, the pandemic and low pay all concern coaches and activities directors across the state.

While the numbers may vary, officiating volleyball, baseball and softball brings around $80, basketball is $85 and football is $100 per game.

"What we tell young people who are interested in officiating is this, look into it and register. Learn the rules of the game you are interested in. Then find out if it's right for you," Urhahn said.

Whiters said his early days of officiating were made much easier because of veteran officials who took him under their wing.

"And that's what I try to do today," Whiters said. "If a coach or the fans are getting on someone on my crew, I tell them it's all right and that they're doing a great job. You can't do much about the fans, but I can talk to a coach and try to settle them down.”

"Look, it's not for everyone. But I can't imagine what my life would have been like if I hadn't become an official. I just hope there are enough folks out there who feel the same way and want to become officials. And once they do, stay in it as long as I have."