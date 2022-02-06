Independence Garden Club plans a busy year

By The Examiner staff

The Independence Garden Club is planning a full year of activities with guest speakers and garden tours. The club meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month on the fourth floor of the Sermon Center.

The speaker for Feb. 14 will be Jim Hinds, who serves on the board of SeedSavers-KC and the board of the Osage Trails Chapter of the Missouri Master Naturalist. His talk will cover the basics of saving seeds, the why and the how-to.

The club is also planning a plant sale on April 30 at the Independence Uptown Market on the Square. The group will have two booths with houseplants and perennials from members’ homes.

For further information, call 816-836-2914.