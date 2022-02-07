Blood donations sought to honor injured girl

The Examiner

On Jan. 9, Autumn Freitag, age 12, was hit by a pickup truck when crossing Missouri 58 near Belton. She was seriously injured and has required blood transfusions as well as transfusions of blood products such as platelets and plasma.

Autumn’s parents, Todd and B.J. Freitag, as well as their family and friends, realize that Autumn’s life was saved because other people had donated blood so that it was there when Autumn needed it.

They are asking that people donate blood in honor of Autumn. To make donations, visit Autumn’s Facebook page (Autumn KC’s Valentine) or visit https://savealifenow.org (the Community Blood Center’s website) and make an appointment. The Community Blood Center has several donation sites, including 1124 S.W. U.S. 40, Blue Springs. When you go to donate, notify the staff that you are donating in honor of Autumn and/or give them the “Group Code EH69.” If you have questions, call Kim Clark at the Community Blood Center, 816-315-1389.

– Submitted to The Examiner