Community calendar

TUESDAY

Little Acorns – What’s for Dinner? 10 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. For ages 3 to 5, with an accompanying adult. Learn what all sorts of animals eat. This program includes a chance to experience feedings of animals. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This small group teaches women the proper weight-lifting techniques using various machines and free weights. Month sessions are $30 to $45 and drop-ins are $6.00.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. See great results and get whole-body benefits for this fast-paced program. Choose your method: high or low impact. Month sessions $21 to $24 or drop ins $3.

Zumba Gold: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. A combo dance-exercise class fuses hypnotic Latin and international rhythms and easy-to-follow moves to create a dynamic workout. Silver Sneakers and daily drop ins only. Drop-ins $3.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Yoga: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Beginner to experienced: come prepared to tone, strengthen, meditate and relax. Arrive at least 5 minutes early. Bring a yoga mat and water to class. Month sessions $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop-ins are $3.50.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines, and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions $17 to $25 and drop ins are $3.50.

WEDNESDAY

Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour: 7 p.m., Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence. Purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005B291B546ACC

ONGOING

Harry S. Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

Federal Reserve Money Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, 1 Memorial Drive, Kansas City. See all sorts of U.S. currency. Book your free tickets for your visit at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/money-museum-32985645457

Jackson County parks: Trails for biking, hiking and walking are open. Visit www.makeyourdayhere.com/Search?searchPhrase=fishing or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/153/Boat-Rentals.