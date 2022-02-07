Jackson County takes no action on mask mandate

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Jackson County legislators on Monday took no vote on a proposed short-term requirement that students and staff in public schools wear face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. Legislature Chair Charlie Franklin, D-Independence, made a procedural move that brings the issue up again next Monday.

The proposal has four sponsors among the nine legislators and would need a fifth vote to pass.

The mandate was proposed to run from Feb. 8 to Feb. 17. It would apply to those age 5 through high school, as well as staff and visitors. Religious schools would be exempt. It would apply outside Independence and Kansas City; both of those cities have their own authority on public-health measures.

Franklin said he estimates that 60% to 80% of students are in schools that require masks and that of the rest he’s “assuming the school districts have this under control.”

The Independence and Lee’s Summit school districts require masks. Blue Springs, Grain Valley and Fort Osage do not.

Legislator Dan Tarwater, D-Kansas City, raised concerns about penalties – including $100 to $1,000 fines and possible jail time for violations – in the ordinance.

Mask proponents called it absurd to suggest that the county would send students to jail for not wearing a mask. Legislator Jalen Anderson, D-Blue Springs, called that “absolutely outrageous” and said it’s an attempt to divert the discussion from the problem at hand, the pandemic.

“We need to look at what is the remedy for the spread of this disease,” added Legislator Ronald Finley, D-Kansas City.

County Executive Frank White Jr. says he favors a mandate but stressed last week that it’s up to legislators to act.