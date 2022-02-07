Area COVID cases still high, still falling

By The Examiner staff

New COVID-19 cases in the area continue to decrease from the pandemic highs reached last month.

According to the Jackson County Health Department's dashboard, the case rate Monday in Eastern Jackson County – the county outside of Kansas City and Independence – was at 483 per 100,000 in population over seven days, down from 787 last week and 1,200-plus the two weeks before that.

That metric is one of two the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses for community transmission – 100 or more is high. The CDC's number for all of Jackson County stood Monday at 618, down from 1,303 last week. The statewide figure is 608, down from 1,032 last week.

According to the county Health Department, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in Eastern Jackson County stood at 187 on Monday, down from 305 last week and 502 the week before. Overall, the department said, new cases are down about 62% from four weeks ago.

The department's seven-day positive test percentage dropped to 23% from 26% last week and above 30% before that.

The CDC number for Jackson County as a whole also dropped to 23.5% from 29.7% last week. The city of Independence also reported its rolling seven-day average on Jan. 25 at 37.1%, down from 41% a week earlier.

The CDC’s other metric for high transmission in a community is 10 percent positivity or higher. Between 8 and 10 percent is considered “substantial,” and between 5 and 8 percent is “moderate.” Below 5 percent is “low.”

Testing percentages don't take into account home tests.

The county Health Department's listed about 1,700 additional cases and eight deaths in the last week outside of Kansas City and Independence, bringing the totals since the pandemic started to 64,341 cases and 682 deaths through Sunday.

The city of Independence reported 31,785 total cases through Feb. 2, nearly 5,000 more than mid-January, and 350 total deaths through Feb. 2 – including six in the previous week.

According to the Mid-America Regional Council’s dashboard, 55.5% of the population in Jackson County had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, one-tenth of a point above the statewide percentage. Fully vaccinated does not include the booster shots.

The county figure of those fully vaccinated includes 19.7% of those ages 5 to 11, 44.89% for those ages 12 to 17, 60.3% of those 18 to 64, and 83.4% of those 65 and older.

Metrowide, 59.8% of the total population has been vaccinated, up four-tenths of a point from last week.

According to the MARC dashboard, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the metro area was at 151 through Saturday, continuing the downward trend from 270 in mid-January.

Metrowide through Sunday, there had been 376,950 confirmed cases and 3,838 deaths over nine counties since the pandemic began, about 12,000 additional cases and 74 additional deaths from last week's totals.