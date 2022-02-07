Fred Mills remembered for service and integrity

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Sometimes, while addressing others on the job, Travis Forbes realizes that he's channeling his former boss from the Independence Police Department, Fred Mills.

“His voice kind of rings through your head, and I find myself using some of the same terminology he would use,” said Forbes, who rose through the ranks at IPD and became Lee's Summit's police chief in 2014. “A lot of people (in law enforcement) try to emulate him. I think most of us miss the mark.”

Mills who served as Independence chief of police from 2001 to 2008, died last Thursday at age 77, just a few months after he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive nervous system disease that weakens muscles. ALS is also called Lou Gehrig’s disease.

An Independence native who graduated from Van Horn High School and spent of most of his law 38-year enforcement career with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, serving as superintendent from 1993 to 1997, Mills is remembered by many who worked with him for his character and professionalism.

“He was just a very high-integrity guy. He was really focused on the community, and he had a special connection with Independence because he grew up there,” Forbes said. “He really emphasized treating people professionally, and think it was well reflected in that after he retired, he volunteered all around the community.”

After he retired from the Highway Patrol, Mills served as interim police chief in Grain Valley for a few months, then as city administrator there for three years before he succeeded Gary George as Independence chief in 2001. Former Independence City Manager Larry Blick, who hired Mills as police chief, called him the “ultimate professional.” At the time, he didn't know Mills from his Highway Patrol tenure, but simply through his Grain Valley position.

“I asked if he ever thought about going back to police work; he said yes and he would be willing to apply,” Blick recalled. “We did a national search, but he was best of all the candidates.”

“He really knew police work, and he was well-balanced. He knew the people here, and he loved Independence, and I thought he would relate very well to the public. He could explain difficult issues to them. He seemed to have a high-degree of integrity and honesty, and it proved out.”

Also after his Highway Patrol tenure Mills, served on the board of the Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society, which helps families of line-of-duty casualties on the Highway Patrol. Locally, after his IPD tenure, he helped with Meals on Wheels.

Current IPD officer Jack Taylor, who joined the department in 1997, remembers that many were excited to get a former Highway Patrol commander as chief in 2001.

“He brought a good quality of leadership to the department, and he had a way getting things done, working with other city departments,” Taylor said, recalling that he pushed for the fencing around much of IPD's headquarters for security purposes.

Taylor said Mills was a chief who made officers want to be better.

“He knew every officer, and knew their family, he would see you in the hallway ask about them,” Taylor said. “He set the bar high from the get-go, but also knew how to motivate officers to get to that expectation.

“I know this because I saw it myself, he was right there with you on things like DUI checkpoints. He didn't hesitate to get his hands dirty if he needed to.”

Many of the veteran officers in IPD, he said, remember Mills as one of the best chiefs they've worked with in law enforcement.

“His presence is going to be missed around the community,” Taylor said.

Services for Mills are scheduled for Friday at First Baptist Church Blue Springs, 4500 Little Blue Parkway, Independence.