House Republicans balk at governor's plan to raise state pay

Kurt Erickson

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson's push to raise state worker pay to a minimum of $15 per hour could be in jeopardy for some employees of Missouri's sprawling state government.

Budget documents filed Friday show only frontline workers at a select number of agencies serving Missourians would see the base hourly rate jump to $15, with others being capped at $12 an hour.

The proposal comes as numerous private businesses, hungry for workers, are offering hourly wages starting at $18 an hour and up, far higher than the current state minimum wage of $11.15 per hour.

On Monday, members of the House Budget Committee were to convene to take up debate on a $5.2 billion supplemental spending package proposed by Parson in his State of the State address last month.

An outline of the revamped proposal shows that frontline workers employed at prisons, child welfare programs and the struggling Missouri Veterans Commission would see the boost to $15. But an untold number of other low-paid workers would be limited to a $12 an hour starting wage.

The architect of the change, House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, did not return a request for comment Friday.

One member of the budget panel called the decision "shameful."

"I'm thankful that Gov. Parson has realized it's time to address the pay situation. This is an issue that should be bipartisan," said Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis. "This is why we're losing great talent at the state of Missouri."

Parson began laying the groundwork to improve state employee pay last year as numerous state agencies began having to limit their services because of high turnover among employees.

The Department of Mental Health, for example, has a backlog of more than 200 people waiting in county jails for slots to open in psychiatric treatment centers because of staffing and space limitations.

The Department of Transportation has a high turnover rate that is affecting hiring for snowplow drivers and engineers who design roads and bridges.

The Department of Social Services is in dire need of workers to assist with child welfare cases.

And the Missouri Department of Corrections has closed some housing units because of a shortage of workers in key positions.

Parson has requested enough money to boost all state workers' pay by 5.5%, with starting pay at no less than $15 per hour.

Yet, despite the problems facing an economy still dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, some of Parson's fellow Republicans have balked at the increases.

In arguing for the higher pay, Parson's budget chief Dan Haug said the state is competing against places such as a Dollar General warehouse operation in Fulton, where there is a concentration of state facilities such as a major state mental hospital.

The Post-Dispatch also found that hundreds of Missouri residents are crossing into Illinois every day, where state worker pay is significantly higher for the same jobs in state facilities in the Land of Lincoln.

The effect of the changes being presented by Smith represent a nearly $7.9 million reduction in what Parson had sought to improve worker pay, according to spreadsheet of the reworked funding plan expected to be voted on Monday by the budget panel.

Haug earlier said raising the hourly rate to $15 would affect about 8,800 of the state's 51,000-member workforce.

When the governor outlined his plan, Parson described the situation as "critical" and asked lawmakers to approve it by Feb. 1. Lawmakers blew past that deadline amid COVID-19-related delays and the snowstorm that shut down the General Assembly last week.

It remained unclear whether the Senate would take up the measure if it gets through the House.

Worker turnover in the past year has stood at 26%, resulting in the need for temporary workers to be brought in to process unemployment claims, serve the needs of developmentally disabled residents and perform other tasks essential to state government.

In some of the lower-paid positions, the turnover rate is 50%, which then requires additional money to hire and train new workers.