Independence acting chief on leave amid spending investigation

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The acting chief of police in Independence has been placed on paid administrative leave as part of the city's investigation into overtime pay in the police department discovered last week.

City Manager Zach Walker announced Monday that an employee of the Independence Police Department had been placed on leave. Walker would not comment Monday night as to whether not Deputy Chief Ken Jarnagin is the employee placed on leave, but he confirmed that Capt. Adam Dustman is the interim acting chief. Jarnagin has been acting chief since Brad Halsey retired in December.

The overtime pay in question – $160,000 for 2,800 hours of renovation work at police headquarters – went to a single police officer. Walker said the work, which had been planned in the police building's detention center, should have been handled by the city's municipal services department or, if necessary, contracted out through the standard procurement practices. Neither of those happened.

“We knew that remodel of the detention center was going to happen,” Walker said, and Halsey had asked to put some savings in the budget toward needed work on the building. “What we didn't know was how (it) was being done.”

Walker said last Thursday that a whistleblower had notified his office about the apparent overtime misuse, and a quick review confirmed that allegation. Walker ordered a halt to construction work and any non-law-enforcement overtime in the department. He said a third-party investigation would take place to determine exactly how the overtime happened and make recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

At least one City Council member says Walker should be reviewed, as well.

Mike Steinmeyer asked during Monday's council meeting for Mayor Eileen Weir to call a closed session this week to review Walker's performance. Weir agreed to call that session for Wednesday, though she said she would not be able to attend.

Under the City Charter, four council votes are required to remove the city manager. Walker's contract also calls for a performance review to be completed on the anniversary month of his hire (October in his case) and then discussed by the council in closed session.

The degree of concern over Walker isn't unanimous, though. Council Members John Perkins and Dan Hobart pointed out that Steinmeyer and two other council members did not complete and submit reviews last October, and Perkins later told The Examiner there was no closed session.

“I find this argument moot if you did not do your review,” Perkins said during the meeting.

Walker reiterated to the council Monday what he told The Examiner earlier – that he was not aware of the overtime pay until Thursday.

Steinmeyer also suggested the council should use the city management analyst position for the third-party investigation, since part of the review would involve department practices including the city manager's office. The council took no action on that Monday.

The management analyst position, which reports to the council, has been vacant for several months, as the council did not choose a candidate from a previous group of interviewees. The city recently hired retired longtime city employee Calvin Holst, who worked in the Finance Department, to examine a large construction contract for U.S. 40, as the contract exceeded the $2 million threshold in the City Code to require a management analyst’s review.