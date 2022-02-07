Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Fit Style Foods: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Jan. 20. No violations found.

Centerpoint Medical Center: 19600 E. 39th St., inspected Jan 20.

• Interior of freezer dirty with debris.

Culinary Innovations: 19600 E. 39th St. S., inspected Jan. 20. No violations found.

K&K Coffee: 19600 E. 39th St., inspected Jan. 20. No violations found.

Rico’s Tacos La Coa: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Jan 19.

• Water fixtures, equipment noted not having sufficient water pressure to operate properly.

Hy-Vee food and drink, kitchen/salad bar: 1525 E. 23rd St., inspected Jan. 19.

• Food at steam table not at correct holding temperature. Corrected.

• Sanitized water not available at workstations. Corrected.

• Prep cooler in HyChi not in temperature. All food must be discarded. Corrected.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary:

1. Floor underneath fryers dirty with excessive grease and debris.

2. Floors throughout dirty with debris.

• Prep cooler in Hy7Chi and kitchen dirty with debris and buildup.

• Ovens dirty with buildup and debris on the interior and exterior.

• Microwave interior dirty with debris and buildup.

• Table shelving dirty with buildup and debris.