Black History Month events at local libraries

By The Examiner staff

The Mid-Continent Public Libraries are offering several events during Black History Month. To participate, visit https://www.mymcpl.org/search/events?search-term=Black+History+Month+Events.

If an event is shared via Zoom, click on the event to register in advance. An email invitation will be sent to you near the time of the event.

To attend non-Zoom virtual events, as well as in-person events, you should still register in advance. If the event is virtual, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 near the time of the program or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/. at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

• Brother John’s African Folktales (MCPL360), 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10. This program is being held online on this date but is also being held in-person later in the month. To find the in-person sessions, visit https://www.mymcpl.org/search/events?search-term=Black+History+Month+Events.

Advance registration is required for both online and in-person events.

The program is designed for ages 3 and older. Brother John conjures up a host of interactive fables and characters that will keep you spellbound.

• Negro League Baseball: The Deep Roots of African Americans in America’s Great Game (Zoom), 2 to 3 pm., Thursday, Feb. 17 and from 7 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23. Author Kevin Mitchell a talks about the rich history of Negro League baseball and the obstacles it overcame. Advance registration is required.

• Art, Race and Thomas Hart Benton (Zoom), 7 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17. Benton was one of the first artists to paint African American life and inequality. Advance registration is required.

• Underground Railroad: The Who, What and Where Did It Go, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19. This is an in-person event at the East Lee’s Summit library branch, 2240 S.E. Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit.

Culture historian Brother John shares the secret codes, symbols, agents and songs of the Underground Railroad. Advance registration is required.

• Take a Trip to St. Paradise with Steel Drums, 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19. in person at the South Independence branch, 13700 East 35th St. S., Independence. Advance registration is required.