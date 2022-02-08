Blue Springs approves animal-control contract

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Blue Springs will partner with a local animal rescue nonprofit for animal control services.

The City Council on Monday approved a three-month trial contract with Pawportunities, a foster-based animal rescue organization founded a couple of years ago by the Siems family. A transition date is to be determined, after Pawportunities personnel receive training. The contract is for $68,250 for three months and could be extended for another year.

Chief of Police Bob Muenz said the city has four budgeted positions for animal control but has struggled to have two employees on hand. That can strain police operations and force calling in assistance from neighboring animal control.

“It's not a satisfactory service for the community,” Muenz said.

“Blue Springs is underserved, the community as well as the animals,” Pawportunities CEO Carrie Siems told The Examiner. “There's a lot of parallels that run between rescue and animal control; it's a lot of outreach and education.”

Pawportunities will provide personnel for responding to calls for service, boarding and releasing animals and community education. It will be empowered to issue citations for animal-related municipal violations. The group will have access to the animal-holding facility at Barett Park at 12th and Knox streets.

In addition to that facility, the Police Department will provide the current animal control vehicles, dispatch services and training and will designate a liaison in the department to communicate with Pawportunities staff.