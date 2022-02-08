Department of Conservation events coming up

By The Examiner staff

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering two local events Feb. 12. The deadline to register for both is Feb. 10:

• Introduction to Skeet, 8 to 10:30 a.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E. Truman Road. This program is designed for people with some experience with shotguns. Topics are safety, appropriate firearms and ammunition, rules of the game, etiquette on the field, and field layout. Firearms and ammunition will be provided, or you may bring your own. To register, visit mdc.mo.gov/events. For more information, call 816-249-3194.

• Owl pellet dissection, 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. By studying owl pellets – a.k.a. vomit – learn what owls do not digest, and that says much about small animal populations. Look at the fur, feathers, teeth, claws, and bone pellets produced by owls. Visit mdc.mo.gov/events.