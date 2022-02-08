Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Jan. 26
911 hang-up
• 200 block of Sni A Bar
Alarm
• 1300 block of Jefferson
• 1200 block of Eagles Pkwy
Assault
• Sni A Bar and Eagles Pkwy.
Motor vehicle accident
• Addie and Joseph Cir.
Parking complaint
• 120 block of Scenic
Stealing
• 700 block of Main
Suspicious person
• 500 block of S.W. Brome Dr.
Welfare check
• 200 block of N.E. Kim Ct.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Agency assist – DFS
• 1200 block of Ashley
Agency assist – Oak Grove Police Department
• 200 block of S.E. Salem
• Careless and imprudent driver
Route BB and Duncan
Citizen contact
• 700 block of Main (police headquarters)
Civil standby
• 800 block of N.W. Valley Woods Dr.
Suspicious vehicle
• Hedgewood and Hawthorne Ct.
Trespassing
• 600 block of Route BB
Friday, Jan. 28
Agency assist – Missouri State Highway Patrol
• Route BB and E.E. Kirby
Area check for careless and imprudent driver
• I-70 underpass
Assault
• 900 block of N.W. Maplewood Ct.
Citizen contact
• 700 block of Main
Civil standby
• 1400 block of N.W. Maple St.
• 600 block of E.E. Kirby
Stealing
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road
Saturday, Jan. 29
Citizen contact
• 700 block of Main St.
Civil standby
• 200 block of Aaron Lane
Leaving the scene
• 1200 block of Ashley Lane
Motor vehicle accident
• 800 block of Montana Ridge Dr.
Motorist assist
• Main and Jefferson
Suspicious vehicle
• Jackie and Willow
Verbal disturbance
• 400 block of S. Outer Road
Welfare check
• 100 block of S. Buckner-Tarsney Road
Sunday, Jan. 30
Area check
• 1500 block of Eagle Ridge Dr.
Citizen Contact
• 700 block of Main
• 400 block of Orion
Monday, Jan 31
Agency assist – Central Jackson County Fire Protection District
• 1100 block of Christie
Alarm
• 100 block of N.E. McQuerry
Animal control
• R.D. Mize Road and Pavillion
Citizen contact
• 700 block of Main
Suspicious vehicle
• Lone Star Ct.
Warrant surrender
• 700 block of Main
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Area check
• 900 block of S.W. Ryan Road
Citizen contact
• 1100 block of N.W. Casey
Physical disturbance
• 600 block of S.W. Sunset Dr.
Property damage
• 600 block of Route BB
Public service
• 700 block of N. Main
Verbal disturbance
• 100 block of Rock Creek Lane
• 600 block of S.W. Brome