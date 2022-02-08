Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Jan. 26 

911 hang-up 

• 200 block of Sni A Bar 

Alarm 

• 1300 block of Jefferson 

• 1200 block of Eagles Pkwy 

Assault 

• Sni A Bar and Eagles Pkwy. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• Addie and Joseph Cir. 

Parking complaint 

• 120 block of Scenic 

Stealing 

• 700 block of Main 

Suspicious person 

• 500 block of S.W. Brome Dr. 

Welfare check 

• 200 block of N.E. Kim Ct. 

Thursday, Jan. 27 

Agency assist – DFS 

• 1200 block of Ashley 

Agency assist – Oak Grove Police Department  

• 200 block of S.E. Salem 

• Careless and imprudent driver 

Route BB and Duncan 

Citizen contact 

• 700 block of Main (police headquarters) 

Civil standby 

• 800 block of N.W. Valley Woods Dr.  

Suspicious vehicle 

• Hedgewood and Hawthorne Ct. 

Trespassing 

• 600 block of Route BB 

Friday, Jan. 28 

Agency assist – Missouri State Highway Patrol 

• Route BB and E.E. Kirby 

Area check for careless and imprudent driver 

• I-70 underpass 

Assault 

• 900 block of N.W. Maplewood Ct.  

Citizen contact 

• 700 block of Main 

Civil standby 

• 1400 block of N.W. Maple St. 

• 600 block of E.E. Kirby 

Stealing 

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road 

Saturday, Jan. 29 

Citizen contact 

• 700 block of Main St. 

Civil standby 

• 200 block of Aaron Lane 

Leaving the scene 

• 1200 block of Ashley Lane 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 800 block of Montana Ridge Dr. 

Motorist assist 

• Main and Jefferson 

Suspicious vehicle 

• Jackie and Willow 

Verbal disturbance 

• 400 block of S. Outer Road 

Welfare check 

• 100 block of S. Buckner-Tarsney Road 

Sunday, Jan. 30 

Area check 

• 1500 block of Eagle Ridge Dr. 

Citizen Contact 

• 700 block of Main 

• 400 block of Orion 

Monday, Jan 31 

Agency assist – Central Jackson County Fire Protection District 

• 1100 block of Christie 

Alarm 

• 100 block of N.E. McQuerry 

Animal control 

• R.D. Mize Road and Pavillion 

Citizen contact 

• 700 block of Main  

Suspicious vehicle 

• Lone Star Ct. 

Warrant surrender 

• 700 block of Main 

Tuesday, Feb. 1 

Area check 

• 900 block of S.W. Ryan Road 

Citizen contact 

• 1100 block of N.W. Casey 

Physical disturbance 

• 600 block of S.W. Sunset Dr. 

Property damage 

• 600 block of Route BB 

Public service 

• 700 block of N. Main 

Verbal disturbance 

• 100 block of Rock Creek Lane 

• 600 block of S.W. Brome 