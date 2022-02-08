Most Jackson County officeholders running again

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Most Jackson County legislators say they are running for re-election this year, but at least two plan to leave. County Executive Frank White Jr. said he's running again, and he appears to have at least one Republican challenger.

White, a Democrat, was first appointed county executive in 2015 and is seeking a second full term of four years.

“I really do believe the county’s in a better place than when I came, and I just want to keep it moving in that direction,” White said. He pointed to the new jail currently being designed, plans to move the Health Department to a new location, and improvements the county has made in pay and family leave benefits for employees.

Ten of the 12 elected positions in Jackson County are on the ballot this year – all nine legislators and the county executive. All terms are four years. Filing runs Feb. 22 to March 29. The primary election is Aug. 8, and the general election is Nov. 8.

Also, legislators will be running in districts redrawn following the 2020 census. Because the census had delays related to the pandemic, the redistricting process got a delayed start but is scheduled to be done this month.

Legislator Theresa Cass Galvin, R-Lee's Summit, is up for a third term and said last week that if filing were now she would run for re-election – but also said she's been approached to run for county executive. She said there’s been a lot of hard work on the jail and she wants to see it through.

“If filing were today, I would run for Legislature,” she said.

Preston Smith of Blue Springs said he is running in the Republican primary for county executive.

Several legislators are seeking second terms – Charlie Franklin, D-Independence, Jeanie Lauer, R-Blue Springs, and at-large Legislator Jalen Anderson, D-Blue Springs. Ronald Finley, D-Kansas City, did not return calls from The Examiner, but other legislators said he is running again.

Anderson said he plans to run hard and wants to see the jail finished, wants to focus on county parks and pointed out that the county will inevitably be drawn into discussions about a downtown baseball stadium, an idea he does not favor.

"I will run like I’m running for my life,” he said.

At-large Legislator Tony Miller, D-Lee's Summit, is running for a third term.

At-large Legislator Crystal Williams, D-Kansas City, is not running again. She is finishing her third term.

At least one legislator who has served even longer also is leaving. Dan Tarwater, D-Kansas City, is leaving after 28 years to run for a seat on the Kansas City Council.

“It’s time for some new blood in there,” he said, referring to the county.

Scott Burnett, D-Kansas City, has served for three decades. He did not return calls from The Examiner, but other legislators said he is retiring. Democrat Manny Abarca, currently on the Kansas City School Board, has announced that he’s running in that district.