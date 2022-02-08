Rowland, Weir advance to Independence mayor showdown

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

State Representative Rory Rowland and Independence Mayor Eileen Weir will face off in the April 5 general mayoral election, after Rowland received the most votes in Tuesday's primary election.

Weir, seeking a third four-year term, had a close call to advance, as she finished with just 106 more votes than third-place finisher Colleen Huff in a six-candidate field.

Rowland garnered 2,562 votes (29.75%), Weir 1,948 (22.6%) and Huff 1,842 (21.4%). Rounding out the field, Council Member Brice Stewart finished with 1,005 votes, Holmes Osborne 736 and Kenneth Love 518, according to unofficial results from the Jackson County Election Board.

Independence voters also sent both incumbents and two challengers in the City Council at-large primary on to the general election. Voters cut a field of five candidates down to a four. Incumbents Karen DeLuccie (4,135 votes) and Mike Huff (3,345) led the way. Jared Fears (3,175) and former Council Member Marcie Gragg (2,806) also advanced to the general election, with Bill Preston (1,809) finishing fifth.

Rowland said the voters' desire for change showed in two ways – the voting percentages and the number of candidates for mayor.

“People are ready for a change, and they spoke loud and clear,” Rowland said. “When I walked to thousands of doors, that was the message I heard most.”

Rowland has campaigned on ethics reform in Independence, a strategy he doesn't plan to change for the general election.

Weir could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Huff, who also campaigned on a need for change in city government, said she might explore being a write-in candidate for the general election, though she acknowledged she didn't know if it would be allowed. The City Charter makes no mention of write-in candidates after a primary election.

Regardless, Huff said, she was proud of her campaign effort after she announced her candidacy the latest, in October, and went up against two experienced candidates.

According to unofficial election board results, Independence saw 13.5% voter turnout Tuesday, with 8,651 ballots cast from among 64,299 registered voters.