Sweet Sandy needs a loving, supportive home

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animal rescue is rewarding work, but it can also be heartbreaking. Sometimes we come across animals that need much more than a warm bed, love and good food.

Sandy is a Catahoula mix who is only 2 years old. She has a very sad story. She was brought to ABF when she was severely wounded after a dog fight. Sandy’s physical wounds have healed, but the emotional ones remain.

Animals are very much like people. They can have emotional scars from being neglected or abused. Since we can’t communicate with them through language, we need to show them that they will be safe and loved for the rest of their lives.

My boss and I have a client who has a little pit bull. She got this little dog from an abused woman. The woman asked our client if she would take her dog and love her. Our client agreed. This little dog has a ball that she constantly keeps with her like a pacifier. She even sucks on this ball. It is her security blanket. She is such a sweet little dog that she can make you cry just by looking into her sad eyes.

Sandy has PTSD and struggles with the memory of being attacked by other animals. She loves her foster dad and is very protective of him. Sandy can’t be kept with other animals due to this intense fear. Her foster family is concerned about her future because they do not know how much longer they will be able to keep her. Animals Best Friends would like to find a permanent home for Sandy where she can get the love and understanding she needs.

If you have a special love for animals and would like to open your heart and home to Sandy, please go to our website, www.animalsbestfriends.org, and complete an application. ABF does home visits and two-week trials to make sure the family and animal are a good fit.