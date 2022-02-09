Smile when you say that – it helps

Annie Dear

The Independent Aussie

As you read this – don’t do a spit-take with your oatmeal – we are in sunny Palm Desert, enjoying 80-degree weather, and reveling in visiting with Sir’s fabulous aunt, Boston Lil, and the Pamster.

However, as you know by now, this requires air travel, which of course involves the timing in getting to the airport, paying baggage fees – the fact of which gives me hives – and dealing with being herded like sheep. Oh, and having to wear masks on the planes … another hive-driving activity.

I saw a great post the other day: “So, let me get this right. I have to take an aspirin to stop the person next to me from getting a headache?”

So out we go to the land where requiring an ID to vote is considered racist, but we will need to show not only ID, but our vaccination papers to the restaurants we’re going to.

Lovely place, California, if it wasn’t for the …. well, you can fill in the rest.

Anyhow, it got me thinking about smiling. That is my tagline in life. Above all, keep smiling, as I figure one day smilers will be right, and everyone else can carry on being miserable.

It’s nice to know we can now smile for our driver’s license photos, unlike those needed for a passport, where you have to look as grim as a federal prison inmate whose mashed potatoes have just hit the floor.

I reckon there are certain professions that require employees never to smile. Customs and TSA agents I imagine had their smiles surgically removed in order to gain employment.

“Hi yippee! We’re going on vacation. We are happy little Vegemites and can’t wait for our adventure!”

I have found this has absolutely no effect on the authorities with which one has to deal in order to travel. One is met by a well-rehearsed, ingrained, withering look, and one is left feeling like you are the used gum the guy just stepped in.

I, however, find it impossible to greet people with a glum expression. I just can’t do it. My big beaming smile just leaps out and will not be suppressed. My smile instantly reaches my eyes, and, even if I’m lying through my back teeth, I exude “happy to see you” from my head to my toes.

To front up to a customs agent with a face that is markedly different from my passport photo seems kind of silly to me. No wonder the agents look twice at the photo and then me. One, I’m Little Mary Sunshine, and the other, I’m prisoner 78945-C. Maybe they do this so they can instantly spot the terrorist, as I believe their smiles were also removed at birth.

I also have an idea for those behaving badly on planes. I saw a notice at a restaurant – “grumpy people will incur a $10 surcharge,” So, rather than turning the plane around to land so the recalcitrant passenger can be off-loaded back home, thus incurring the wrath of 300 people, the airlines should tack on a $100 a mile surcharge to the miscreant, payable before exiting the plane.

And if they don’t cough it up? Round trip for you, sweet cheeks, and a visit to the local lockup.

Problem solved. Keep smiling!

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.