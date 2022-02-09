Blue Springs police reports
Monday, Jan. 10
Abandoned vehicle
• 7:53 a.m., N.W. Wallingford Dr. And N.W. Covington Dr.
Fraud
• 10:13 a.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Motor vehicle accident
• 12:21 p.m., R.D. Mize Road
• 7:20 p.m., N.W. Shaw Pkwy at N.W. 6th St.
Pedestrian check
• 10:45 p.m., N.W. 12th St. at W. Main St.
Private property tow
• 5:56 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Stealing
• 10 a.m., 1600 block of N.W. Garrett Dr.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 1:07 p.m., 1900 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Suspicious circumstances
• 5:08 p.m., 3300 block of N.W. Jefferson St.
Warrant
• 5:25 a.m., 200 block of U.S. 50
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Assault
• 11:49 a.m., 400 block of S.W. Redwood Dr.
Ex parte service
• 9:48 p.m., 1100 block of 1100 S.W. Smith St.
Missing person
• 6:48 p.m., 2300 block of S.E. 7th St. Terr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 7:03 a.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road
• 9:55 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 12:59 p.m., N.W. 19th St. At N.W. South Outer Road
• 3:36 p.m., address not provided
Property damage
• 9:45 p.m., 1300 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Stealing
• 7 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Mock Ave.
• 8:52 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Stealing motor vehicle
• 3:30 p.m., 1900 block of S.E. Eastbound U.S. 40
Verbal disturbance
• 12:36 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Animal found
• 3:12 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Elmwood Dr. (2)
Check welfare
• 6:17 a.m., S.W. 19th St.
• 9:28 a.m., S.E. Shamrock and S.E. Monterrey Dr.
Motor vehicle accident
• 5:50 a.m., N.W. Valley View Rd and N.W. Woods Chapel Road
• 5:29 p.m., 1700 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 7:46 p.m., S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40
Narcotics
• 2:37 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.
Pedestrian check
• 1:36 a.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7 (2)
Stealing
• 12:01 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Burr Oak Ct.
• 2:02 p.m., 1200 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 3 p.m., 1600 block of N.E. Jefferson St.
• 4:04 p.m., 3000 block of N.W. South Outer Road
• 5 p.m., 2200 block of S.W. Keystone Pl.
• 5:36 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Verbal disturbance
• 4:47 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. 13th St.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Animal running at large
• 5:05 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Eastridge Dr.
Fraud
• 4:14 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Shadow Glen Ct.
Harassment
• 8:20 p.m., 1400 block of S.E. Henley Ct.
Hit and run
• 11:16 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Injured animal
• 8:36 a.m., 700 block of N.W. 12th St.
Narcotics
• 1:25 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Hidden Ridge Dr.
Stealing
• 1:27 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.
• 6:24 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.
• 7:21 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Threats
• 9 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road
Verbal disturbance
• 7:51 a.m., 2000 block of S.E. Abbey St.