Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Monday, Jan. 10 

Abandoned vehicle 

• 7:53 a.m., N.W. Wallingford Dr. And N.W. Covington Dr.  

Fraud 

• 10:13 a.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 12:21 p.m., R.D. Mize Road 

• 7:20 p.m., N.W. Shaw Pkwy at N.W. 6th St. 

Pedestrian check 

• 10:45 p.m., N.W. 12th St. at W. Main St.  

Private property tow 

• 5:56 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Stealing 

• 10 a.m., 1600 block of N.W. Garrett Dr. 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 1:07 p.m., 1900 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

Suspicious circumstances 

• 5:08 p.m., 3300 block of N.W. Jefferson St. 

Warrant 

• 5:25 a.m., 200 block of U.S. 50 

Tuesday, Jan. 11 

Assault 

• 11:49 a.m., 400 block of S.W. Redwood Dr. 

Ex parte service 

• 9:48 p.m., 1100 block of 1100 S.W. Smith St. 

Missing person 

• 6:48 p.m., 2300 block of S.E. 7th St. Terr. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 7:03 a.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

• 9:55 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 12:59 p.m., N.W. 19th St. At N.W. South Outer Road 

• 3:36 p.m., address not provided 

Property damage 

• 9:45 p.m., 1300 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Stealing 

• 7 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Mock Ave. 

• 8:52 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 3:30 p.m., 1900 block of S.E. Eastbound U.S. 40 

Verbal disturbance 

• 12:36 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

Wednesday, Jan. 12 

Animal found 

• 3:12 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Elmwood Dr. (2)  

Check welfare 

• 6:17 a.m., S.W. 19th St. 

• 9:28 a.m., S.E. Shamrock and S.E. Monterrey Dr. 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 5:50 a.m., N.W. Valley View Rd and N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

• 5:29 p.m., 1700 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

• 7:46 p.m., S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40 

Narcotics 

• 2:37 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr. 

Pedestrian check 

• 1:36 a.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7 (2) 

Stealing 

• 12:01 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Burr Oak Ct. 

• 2:02 p.m., 1200 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

• 3 p.m., 1600 block of N.E. Jefferson St.  

• 4:04 p.m., 3000 block of N.W. South Outer Road 

• 5 p.m., 2200 block of S.W. Keystone Pl. 

• 5:36 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.  

Verbal disturbance 

• 4:47 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. 13th St. 

Thursday, Jan. 13 

Animal running at large 

• 5:05 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Eastridge Dr. 

Fraud 

• 4:14 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Shadow Glen Ct. 

Harassment 

• 8:20 p.m., 1400 block of S.E. Henley Ct. 

Hit and run 

• 11:16 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

Injured animal 

• 8:36 a.m., 700 block of N.W. 12th St.  

Narcotics 

• 1:25 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Hidden Ridge Dr.  

Stealing 

• 1:27 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy. 

• 6:24 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy. 

• 7:21 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

Threats 

• 9 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road 

Verbal disturbance 

• 7:51 a.m., 2000 block of S.E. Abbey St.  