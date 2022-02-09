Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Monday, Jan. 10

Abandoned vehicle

• 7:53 a.m., N.W. Wallingford Dr. And N.W. Covington Dr.

Fraud

• 10:13 a.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

Motor vehicle accident

• 12:21 p.m., R.D. Mize Road

• 7:20 p.m., N.W. Shaw Pkwy at N.W. 6th St.

Pedestrian check

• 10:45 p.m., N.W. 12th St. at W. Main St.

Private property tow

• 5:56 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Stealing

• 10 a.m., 1600 block of N.W. Garrett Dr.

Stealing motor vehicle

• 1:07 p.m., 1900 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

Suspicious circumstances

• 5:08 p.m., 3300 block of N.W. Jefferson St.

Warrant

• 5:25 a.m., 200 block of U.S. 50

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Assault

• 11:49 a.m., 400 block of S.W. Redwood Dr.

Ex parte service

• 9:48 p.m., 1100 block of 1100 S.W. Smith St.

Missing person

• 6:48 p.m., 2300 block of S.E. 7th St. Terr.

Motor vehicle accident

• 7:03 a.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road

• 9:55 a.m., 1500 block of N.W. Missouri 7

• 12:59 p.m., N.W. 19th St. At N.W. South Outer Road

• 3:36 p.m., address not provided

Property damage

• 9:45 p.m., 1300 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Stealing

• 7 p.m., 400 block of N.E. Mock Ave.

• 8:52 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Stealing motor vehicle

• 3:30 p.m., 1900 block of S.E. Eastbound U.S. 40

Verbal disturbance

• 12:36 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Animal found

• 3:12 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Elmwood Dr. (2)

Check welfare

• 6:17 a.m., S.W. 19th St.

• 9:28 a.m., S.E. Shamrock and S.E. Monterrey Dr.

Motor vehicle accident

• 5:50 a.m., N.W. Valley View Rd and N.W. Woods Chapel Road

• 5:29 p.m., 1700 block of N.W. Missouri 7

• 7:46 p.m., S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40

Narcotics

• 2:37 p.m., 2000 block of N.W. Ashton Dr.

Pedestrian check

• 1:36 a.m., 1400 block of S.W. Missouri 7 (2)

Stealing

• 12:01 a.m., 1200 block of N.W. Burr Oak Ct.

• 2:02 p.m., 1200 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 3 p.m., 1600 block of N.E. Jefferson St.

• 4:04 p.m., 3000 block of N.W. South Outer Road

• 5 p.m., 2200 block of S.W. Keystone Pl.

• 5:36 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Verbal disturbance

• 4:47 p.m., 1400 block of S.W. 13th St.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Animal running at large

• 5:05 p.m., 1200 block of S.E. Eastridge Dr.

Fraud

• 4:14 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Shadow Glen Ct.

Harassment

• 8:20 p.m., 1400 block of S.E. Henley Ct.

Hit and run

• 11:16 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

Injured animal

• 8:36 a.m., 700 block of N.W. 12th St.

Narcotics

• 1:25 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Hidden Ridge Dr.

Stealing

• 1:27 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.

• 6:24 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.

• 7:21 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Threats

• 9 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road

Verbal disturbance

• 7:51 a.m., 2000 block of S.E. Abbey St.