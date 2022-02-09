Community calendar

The Examiner

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Intermediate Tap: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Tap dancing routines, warm ups and even occasional performances. Work on skills, intermediate to advanced. Instructor approval required for new participants. Month sessions $20 to $25.

Noon Yoga: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Take a break in the middle of your day to relax while toning and strengthening. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions are $15 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance, and relax. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress. Silver Sneakers members and daily drop-ins. Drop-ins are $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Barre Fusion: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combines ballet and dance techniques, yoga postures, functional strength exercises and cardio training to create a fun total body workout. Month session are $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combine Zumba with body-sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Month session are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour, 7 p.m., Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence. Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005B291B546ACC

THURSDAY

Alzheimer's Support Group, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper, Blue Springs. Free. Join this support group for persons caring for individuals with Alzheimer's and dementia.

ONGOING EVENTS

Harry S. Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

Harry S. Truman Office and Courtroom: Tours of the courthouse are provided by the Jackson County Historical Society. Call 816-252-7454 for further information.

Harry S. Truman Home: The Truman Home is closed until further notice, but tours of the grounds are available. There is no need to make reservations for a tour of the grounds; simply go to the Truman home where tours start every 15 minutes, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Tours are free. Call 816-254-9929 for further information.