Independence City Council turns down hotel liquor license

A rebranded and spruced-up Independence hotel has opened again near Noland Road and Interstate 70, but getting a liquor license is another matter.

The Independence City Council unanimously voted Monday to deny a liquor license for the Clarion Pointe Hotel, next to Hawaiian Brothers and QuikTrip, as police say the hotel's sketchy past, culminating in a multi-arrest police sweep more than a year ago, still lingers, and adding a liquor license would only make it worse.

The Clarion Pointe owner sought a liquor license to sell beer and wine for guests from the kiosk in the front lobby. Council Member Dan Hobart suggested the hotel owner could try again in the future.

“That hotel, unfortunately, may be stuck with a little bit of its history,” Hobart said during Monday's City Council meeting. “If it's good in a year or two, maybe they could come back.”

The old hotel at that location did not have a liquor license, and Hobart noted that guests could easily buy alcohol at the neighboring QuikTrip.

That hotel, the Truman Inn Best Western, was closed in September 2020 as a dangerous building following a police sweep that netted 15 arrests. Police said at the time that sweep followed an increase in criminal activity and calls for service, including a shooting, stolen vehicles and illegal drug distribution. They found numerous code violations during the sweep, and follow-up by city staff found the hotel's owner at the time had not applied for a business license, which voided any health permits.

Tom Scannell, community development director, said the hotel's current owner, who applied for liquor permit, bought the building after it was repaired and the dangerous building case ended, which was in May 2021. The city issued Clarion Pointe's business license in November 2021.

In its report for the liquor license application, police wrote that the hotel property was a “hotbed” of illegal activity for years before it closed.

Scannell told the council that hotel did not have time constraints to reapply for a liquor license.

“Adding a liquor license into this nuisance property will only make things worse,” the report read. “The Police Department strong requests a denial of this license due to heavy criminal activity, including illegal drugs, stolen autos, vagrancy complaints and disturbances.”