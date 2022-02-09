Independence police looking for missing girl, age 4

By The Examiner staff

Independence police are looking for a missing 4-year-old girl.

The Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the QuikTrip at 23rd Street and Noland Road.

Raylanna J. Shepherd

The missing child is Raylanna J. Shepherd, age 4. She is a black female, with a height of 2 feet, 5 inches. She weighs 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a dark blue sleeper pajamas with polka dot, and black and white Nike slides.

Vehicle information: White Buick LeSabre bearing Texas temporary registration, 35847R1 last seen at the QuikTrip.

Police say possible a suspect or associate is believed to be Juan Lopez, a Hispanic, male, age 35, 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Raylanna was allowed to leave with Lopez to go to QuikTrip, Lopez called the mother, stating that they had a flat tire. Lopez and Shepherd did not return home.