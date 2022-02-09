Independence police looking for missing girl, age 4

By The Examiner staff

Independence police are looking for a missing 4-year-old girl.

The Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the QuikTrip at 23rd Street and Noland Road.

The missing child is Raylanna J. Shepherd, age 4. She is a black female, with a height of 2 feet, 5 inches. She weighs 40 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a dark blue sleeper pajamas with polka dot, and black and white Nike slides.

Vehicle information: White Buick LeSabre bearing Texas temporary registration, 35847R1 last seen at the QuikTrip.

Police say possible a suspect or associate is believed to be Juan Lopez, a Hispanic, male, age 35, 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Raylanna was allowed to leave with Lopez to go to QuikTrip, Lopez called the mother, stating that they had a flat tire. Lopez and Shepherd did not return home.