Missouri Senate continues filibuster over congressional map

Tessa Weinberg

Missouri Independent

A roughly 31-hour filibuster in the Missouri Senate paused early Wednesday morning, when the chamber adjourned without taking action on the state’s new congressional map.

Just after 12:20 a.m., Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, moved for senators to adjourn until noon Wednesday, when the redistricting debate was expected to resume.

Before the Senate are the House-passed versions of redrawn Congressional districts, which would maintain Missouri’s current partisan breakdown of six GOP seats and two Democratic ones.

Senators returned to the original House proposals after Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Jefferson City, rescinded his Senate version of the map, which was identical to the House’s except for the addition of an emergency clause.

The over 31 hours of discussion left Missouri senators essentially right back where they started when the redistricting debate began Monday at 5 p.m.

It was the first time the congressional map has been formally brought up for debate on the Senate floor this year, and senators were set to let the issue eat into yet another day of legislative work. All of Wednesday’s scheduled committee hearings were canceled as of Tuesday evening.

If no changes are made to the House-passed 6-2 map, then senators could send the proposal to Gov. Mike Parson for approval. If amendments are added by the Senate, the map will need the House’s approval again.

Following a roughly two-hour break Tuesday night, members of the conservative caucus continued their filibuster, reiterating familiar concerns with the House’s map and advocating for Democratic U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Kansas City area district to be split to favor Republicans.

The proposal passed by the House last month would not keep the entirety of St. Charles County within the 2nd Congressional District, like a contingent of Republican lawmakers wanted, nor would it bolster minority representation in the Voting Rights Act-protected 1st Congressional District as Democratic lawmakers advocated for.

“This map also seems to have more county splits versus some of the other maps that I’ve seen, and again, like I said, all the maps start to run together,” said Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, who has advocated for Missouri’s two military bases to be kept within one district.

However, debate quickly turned back to killing time, as Hoskins read song lyrics for over an hour, that ranged from songs by Fall Out Boy to Taylor Swift and Johnny Cash, and Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, read from Republican U.S. Sen Josh Hawley’s book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech.”

Senators voted down a proposed 7-1 map Monday night. Republican lawmakers in opposition to the conservative caucus’ call for adding another Republican-leaning seat have warned that a 7-1 map may eventually shift in Democrats’ favor and that such a plan could risk a court intervention.