Renewed call for help in homicide case

By The Examiner staff

Clay County Sheriff's Office investigators are again asking the public for help in a year-old homicide case involving an Independence woman.

Alesha Reade, 45, went missing a year ago Wednesday, and her remains were found two days later in rural Clay County. The sheriff's office said Reade was last seen at the Fav Trip gas station at 10507 E. 23rd St., near Hill Park in western Independence, about 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2021. She was last known to be a passenger in a dark-colored Volkswagen Passat.

Her remains were found just north of Missouri City.

Reade's family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, in addition to the $2,000 reward already offered by the KC CrimeStoppers TIPS hotline.

People with information about the case can call detectives at 816-407-3723 or can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.