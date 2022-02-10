Independence city manager gets support and questions

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

As an investigation into alleged misuse of police overtime moves forward in Independence, a City Council meeting scheduled Wednesday afternoon to discuss the City Manager's Zach Walker job performance never materialized.

The council had been scheduled to meet in a closed session. Mayor Eileen Weir agreed to call the meeting at Council Member Mike Steinmeyer's request, but only three of the seven members were present – short of a quorum.

Weir, who told the council Monday she would not be able to attend, and Council Members Karen DeLuccie, Dan Hobart and John Perkins either did not or were unable to attend.

Steinmeyer said he anticipated Wednesday's lack of quorum, but it was “disappointing” nonetheless.

“The whole idea was to have a serious conversation about the serious problems facing our city, a serious conversation with our colleagues,” he said.

Also Wednesday, the Independence Chamber of Commerce issued a letter in support of Walker and urged the City Council to retain him.

In the letter, chamber directors said Walker has been an ally to business and has “consistently shown a desire to support business, civic growth and development in our community,” has developed good relationships with many organizations.

“Those in the business community have found him to be an asset to resolving issues and moving Independence in a positive direction through his leadership,” the letter says, noting that when Walker became city manager in 2016 he was dealing with “severe budget challenges, lack of employee morale and an ever-changing political environment.”

On Monday, Acting Chief of Police Ken Jarnagin was placed on leave as the city and a third-party firm investigates police overtime practices. Walker said he could not comment on whether Jarnagin is the employee Walker announced had been placed on leave for at least two weeks but did confirm Capt. Adam Dustman is now serving as acting interim chief. Jarnagin had been acting chief since Brad Halsey retired late last year.

A whistleblower last week informed Walker of alleged overtime use involving construction work in the police building, and city staff quickly found that one officer had logged 2,800 hours of overtime in 2021 for more than $160,000 of overtime pay, making him the highest-paid city employee last year at more than $260,000.

While the renovation work had been planned, Walker said it should've been handled by city staff in municipal services or possibly bid out for contract through standard practices, and neither one happened.

City overtime slips show five officers in all turned in overtime hours for construction work. The highest-paid among the other four made $136,000, according to city records.

Walker's contract is up for renewal in October. He became city manager in 2016. Under the City Charter, the city manager is the only city employee over which the City Council has any direct say, and four council votes are needed to remove that person.

In requesting the meeting Monday, Steinmeyer had requested to see previous performance reviews on Walker and said, “If a change in leadership is needed, we need to have the conversation sooner rather than later, and the best way is to get feedback.”

Still, Wednesday, he insisted that he and Council Members Mike Huff and Brice Stewart are not “out to fire him,” but rather they want a serious discussion.

Perkins and Hobart pointed out Monday that Steinmeyer was among three council members who did not complete and submit performance reviews on Walker last October.

“I find this argument moot if you did not do your review,” Perkins said during Monday’s council meeting.

Reached on Wednesday, Hobart said he had to work and couldn't attend the meeting, adding that it would be “short-sighted” to fire the city manager while the investigation is ongoing.