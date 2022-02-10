The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to NMelton-Helal@Cherryroad.com or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Square Dance Party: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper Street, Blue Springs. Sponsored by the Blue Springs Parks and Recreation Department and the Lake Lotawana Sailors Club. The caller will be Jay Kreb. Admission is $6 per person at the door. Walk-ins are welcome. To pre-register, call 816-228-0181.

SATURDAY

Blue Springs Youth Sports Registration Day: 2 to 4 p.m., Blue Springs Fieldhouse, 425 N.E. Mock Ave. A free opportunity for kids and their parents to see demonstrations, learn about upcoming sports events, register for sports, and ask questions. There will be some giveaways as well. For more information, call 816-228-0137 or email DJohnson@BlueSpringsGov.com.

Outdoor Survival, Shelter Building: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. For ages 10 and up. Learn how to build a temporary or emergency shelter using natural materials, plastic tarps and cordage. Practice rope lashing, knot tying and cordage making. Learn to build a gravel bar rain shelter with a canoe. Dress for the outdoor weather. Advance registration is required; to go mdc.mo.gov/events.

American Legion Dance: 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Music by The Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6:00. Beverages available. Bring your own food and snacks. (The kitchen and snack bar are closed,) Admission $10. Open to the public. Call 373-0221 for more information.

MONDAY

The Independence Garden Club: 6 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Sermon Center. Jim Hinds, who serves on the board of SeedSavers-KC and the board of the Osage Trails Chapter of the Missouri Master Naturalist, will discuss the basics of saving seeds. This is open to the public. For further information, call 816-836-2914.

ONGOING EVENTS

Harry S. Truman Library and Museum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, 500 W. U.S. 24, Independence. Timed entry tickets are required and can be purchased at trumanlibrary.gov. For further information, call 816-268-8200, 800-833-1225.

Jackson County parks: Trails for biking, hiking and walking are open. Visit www.makeyourdayhere.com/Search?searchPhrase=fishing or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/153/Boat-Rentals.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region. For further information visit makeyourdayhere.com/213/Missouri-Town-1855.