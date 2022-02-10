Extended rental, utility assistance coming

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

More emergency assistance for rent and utilities is on the way to Eastern Jackson County families stressed by the economic dislocations from the pandemic.

Advocates say more than 2,500 families – with more than 5,000 children – have been helped in the last 10 months, avoiding family disruptions that can have lifelong effects.

The Jackson County Legislature this week approved another $25 million in assistance on top of $12 million previously spent. Kansas City also is in line for $25 million.

It’s federal money, the first round of which went to local governments. This second round is from money the state of Missouri received for rental assistance but did not use. Rather than see it go back to Washington and then go out to other states, local governments can apply for the money.

Doug Cowan, president and CEO of the Community Services League, said the assistance has helped – and he thanked legislators for their advocacy and help.

“We have heard great reports of reduced evictions in Jackson County, keeping families stably housed in trying times,” Cowan told legislators last week. “And many of you on your free tune have advocated and pushed information out, and to you I am grateful.”

Those interested in applying for aid can do so at CSL offices in Independence, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Buckner and Oak Grove.

Cowan said the need for assistance remains significant. Employment has bounced back, but there are other challenges.

“I do think that an underlying factor that is affecting low-income families in Jackson County and throughout the country is rising rental rates,” he said.

Of those getting assistance so far, Cowan said, 38.76 percent report paying $750 a month or less for rent, another 37.42 percent said it’s $750 to $1,000, and the rest said it’s more than $1,000.

The county has used CSL and the United Way of Greater Kansas City to distribute the money, starting in the spring of 2021. Most has gone to landlords and utilities, as the rules the county and CSL adopted bar direct payments to families, with limited exceptions. Some of the money has been used to fight eviction cases in court.

“As we’ve talked about throughout the process, we really think of this as a triple win for the county – a win for the tenants, a win for the landlords and a win for our community at large,” Cowan said.

Among aid recipients, 46.99 percent report the head of household working full time, 21.6 percent report part-time work, 12.03 report the head of household as disabled and not working, and 12.47 report no one in the household working. More than half of the households reported simply not bringing in enough money to get by, and seven in 10 said the aid from the county had been a life-saver.

Most of the new round of money will go to families that have not yet been helped, but one-fifth of the money is set aside for more aid for those previously helped and one-fifth is to fight evictions in court.

Cowan said more than 7,000 applications have come in since last spring, and 2,540 families have been helped – an average of $4,092.

In approving the money, Congress set rules: No more than 12 months in back payments on rent, three months in future rent, and 12 months on back payments on utilities.

Cowan said few – 10 percent or less, he estimated – have gotten that full amount. Others have gotten just a month’s worth or so of aid. Most, he said, fall toward the middle.

Cowan also stressed that heading off evictions is to the benefit of individuals and the community over the long term.

“So I would come to you,” he told legislators, “and tell you we have helped more than 5,000 children in Jackson County avoid a harmful housing disruption, which would be considered utility shutoff or eviction.”

“And furthermore, within our industry, we talk about things that impact adults from reaching their full potential, and a lot of times we look at a term called 'ACEs' – adverse childhood experiences. And an unplanned housing challenge like an eviction (or) utility shutoff is certainly an adverse childhood experience.”

“And so this is not just about keeping families stably housed,” he said. “This is about positively impacting the lives of children and families in our community.”