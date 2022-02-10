Grain Valley students step up to help their school

Bill Althaus

A group of eighth graders is cleaning up at Grain Valley South Middle School.

The rumbling of a large trash container on wheels attracts the attention of everyone inside the school’s main office, moments before the final bell sounds Wednesday afternoon.

The school's head custodian, Jacque Floyd, stands inside the office sporting an ear-to-ear grin.

"We'd be lost without those young men," said Floyd. “They have been lifesavers."

Because of several challenges, the middle school's janitorial staff was overwhelmed by its workload, so assistant principal Craig Hastings came up with an idea.

Three weeks ago, he asked for eighth grade volunteers to visit each classroom at the end of the day, empty its waste basket into a large trash container, and then empty that container into the dumpster behind the school.

Twelve students volunteered, and they are making an immeasurable difference for Floyd and her staff.

"They're heroes," Floyd said, as youngsters pushing trash containers soon passed by the office from three different hallways. "They save us so much time – it's just incredible, hard to put into words."

Eli Herbert is one of the students, and he grins when asked if the crew has a nickname.

"We need to come up with a cool one," Herbert said, chuckling. "Now we just call ourselves The Trash Brothers."

When asked if he knew the impact they were having, he said yes.

"We did this to help our school and to help our custodians, and now people are noticing what we're doing and thanking us, and that is so cool," Herbert said.

Lucas Jurgensmeyer and Brett Boyle are Trash Brother teammates, and they take a great deal of pride in what they do.

"I love this," Jurgensmeyer said, as he prepared to put a new trash bag in the waste basket they had just emptied. "This might sound funny, but this is one of the things I look forward to each day."

Boyle nodded in agreement.

"It's a fun way to end the day," Boyle said, "and the most important thing is that we're really helping our school and our custodians. If I can help anyone, anyway, I want to do it."

One of the biggest fans of the crew is principal Jim Myers.

"I wish I could take credit for this, but this man (Hastings) came up with the idea, and it has been inspirational to everyone at our school," Myers said. "It's a testimony to the culture we have created at our school, and these young men are the type of students who show leadership in our school and will one day show leadership in our community."

Hastings said no girls volunteered but said they would be welcome.

"Maybe we'll add some of our female students someday," Hastings said. "I know one thing: The word is getting out what our students are doing to help at our middle school, and I wouldn't be surprised if more schools in our district start doing it."