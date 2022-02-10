Independence scrap dealer charged in catalytic converter scheme

By The Examiner staff

Federal prosecutors say an Independence man who owns a scrap car business bought and resold stolen catalytic converters, pulling in millions of dollars over the past four years.

James Spick, 56, was charged this week in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a Kansas City federal jury. The indictment was returned Tuesday and unsealed Thursday with Spick's arrest and initial court appearance.

Spick, who owns J&J Recycling on Truman Road in the Maywood section of northwest Independence, is charged with one count of conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines since Jan. 1, 2018, and 25 counts of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Catalytic converters are a part of a vehicle's exhaust system that filters toxins. They contain precious metals such as platinum, rhodium and palladium. According to court documents, Spick paid cash for catalytic converters, making his place attractive for thieves. He then resold the converters to companies in Missouri, Texas and Louisiana, which processed the converters to extract the metals.

The practice started as far back as 2014, investigators say, and over four years from Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2021, Spick withdrew almost $2.5 million in cash to buy catalytic converters and received more than $11 million from selling them. That included more than $3.6 million in sales to a Kansas City scrap company and more than $200,000 to a Lee's Summit scrap company, according to court documents.

Members of several metro area law enforcement agencies have been trying for years to piece together catalytic converter theft cases and crack down on the practice. Police say converters can cost hundreds of dollars, if not more than $1,000, to replace on a vehicle, but they net far less for thieves who sell them.

Kansas City and Lee's Summit police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the case.