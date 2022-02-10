Sap to syrup: Learn more at upcoming events

By The Examiner staff

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering two events this month, both on tree sap and how it can be made into syrup.

The first program, “Sap to Syrup,” is online at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15. It’s about how, for centuries, humans (and other animals) have learned to gather sap. Participants also will find out how to make sap into syrup.

Advance registration is required. Go to mdc.mo.gov/events.

The second program is in person, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19, at the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. No registration required. Just walk in and learn about all the resources that trees provide. Learn how to gather sap and turn that sap into delicious food. There also will be demonstrations of winter fire building, wood splitting, and other winter camping skills.