The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to NMelton-Helal@Cherryroad.com or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

SATURDAY

Blue Springs Youth Sports Registration Day: 2 to 4 p.m., Blue Springs Fieldhouse, 425 N.E. Mock Ave. Free. Kids and parents can see demonstrations, learn about upcoming sports events, register the kids for sports and ask questions. There will be some giveaways as well. For more information, call 816-228-0137 or email DJohnson@BlueSpringsGov.com.

Outdoor Survival, Shelter Building, 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Ages 10 and older. Learn how to build a temporary or emergency shelter using natural materials, plastic tarps and cordage. Practice rope lashing, knot tying and cordage making. Learn to build a gravel bar rain shelter with a canoe. Dress for the outdoor weather. Advance registration is required; go to mdc.mo.gov/events.

American Legion Dance: 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Music by The Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6:00. Beverages available. Bring your own food and snacks. (The kitchen and snack bar are closed) Admission $10. Open to the public. Call 373-0221 for more information.

MONDAY

The Independence Garden Club: 6 p.m., fourth floor of the Sermon Center at Truman and Noland roads. Jim Hinds, who serves on the board of SeedSavers-KC and the board of the Osage Trails Chapter of the Missouri Master Naturalist, will discuss the basics of saving seeds. This is open to the public. For further information, call 816-836-2914.

Tuesday

Blue Springs Daughters of the American Revolution: 5:30 for hospitality and 6 p.m. for meeting and program. Connie Lee will present a program on Black soldiers. For further information, call Dr. Mary Neubauer, 816-305-7817.

ONGOING EVENTS

Animal Tales and Trails: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays from Feb. 12 through May 1. This free event is at Crown Center, 2405 Grand Blvd., Kansas City. Kids will experience what it is like to prowl like a wild animal, swing like a monkey in a tree, climb up to an eagle’s nest and slide down an iceberg like a penguin. Visitors will be expected to observe social distancing while waiting to enter and while in the event. For further information, call 816-274-8444.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 318 W. Pacific Ave, Independence, 816-325-7575. This is a history museum, interpretive center and research library dedicated to telling the story of the pioneering trains, including the Oregon, Santa Fe and California trails. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Group tours can be arranged by appointment, by contacting fbuhro@indepmo.org.