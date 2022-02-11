How can Independence address homelessness?

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

During candidate forums that preceded Independence's primary elections earlier this week, the city's homeless population became a recurring subject in responses.

Beyond a question of how much the city could or should help them, some candidates included homelessness along with trash and blight as evidence that the city needs some leadership change to clean up its image. Some agreed that there's no easy solution and a collective community effort is the best approach.

A couple months ago, the Independence Ministerial Alliance offered to pay for showers for some homeless people at the Sermon Community Center with a voucher system. The city declined the offer, citing logistical issues. Mayor Eileen Weir said during a forum that while she didn't believe that offer was an ideal solution, she offered other ideas to the Ministerial Alliance.

The mayor, who faces Rory Rowland in April's general election, advocated for a combination of some supervised temporary services from the city and using the city's re-established Health Department to help with mental health.

“Putting resources into mental health, which includes addiction and substance abuse, is a big factor in our homeless situation,” Weir said, “and an obligation by our public health authority.”

Responding to another candidate's mailer claiming that she wanted to establish a homeless camp at west-end city park, Weir said that definitely isn't the case, but she would look at some way to offer portable showers and restrooms and trash receptacles at various sites.

“We could supervise, and the homeless people and people who needed those services could use them,” she said, and at such sites city personnel could try to connect people with services that could help address housing, jobs or medical care.

Police and other city staff in recent years have visited some homeless encampments and reached out offering services, in addition to cleaning up areas, though the pandemic has somewhat hampered that.

Rowland said the issue of homelessness affects everyone, if even indirectly.

“None of us want to be at a corner (in a vehicle) and have someone come up to our door and beg for money,” he said.

Three primary issues leading to homelessness, he said, are drug addiction – either families kick someone out of the house, or they go through money trying to get the next fix – mental health, and a small group of people simply choosing to live that way once they reach that point. A city-led discussion must be far-reaching and include various sources of input, he said, as no city has found a magic bullet on its own.

“We really haven't had a discussion in our city where we brought religious leaders together, experts like the folks at (Community Services League), all of them together in coalition to discuss how to deal with homelessness,” Rowland said. “There needs to be some way we can work together on this.

“It's going to require someone to listen to all of us. I don't have a magic bullet; I don't have a magic wand.”

Council Member Brice Stewart, one of the mayoral candidates who fell off with the primary election, agreed that some temporary supervised services could be helpful, as even a shower can help with one's self-esteem. More outreach with the private sector – both charities and individuals – could help.

“I think we need a community-wide effort to handle this,” he said. “No government that I've found did this right.”

In response to the one thing the city can do improve citizens' lives, former council member and candidate Marcie Gragg said dealing with homelessness helps make the city less attractive to crime, and the city can help citizens and business work together “to make our citizens feel safe in our community.”

“We need to empower our neighborhoods to revitalize themselves and work together with the city,” she said.