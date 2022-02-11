Independence hires outside counsel to look into police overtime

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The city of Independence has hired a former county and federal prosecutor as special counsel to conduct an independent investigation into police overtime practices that came to light last week.

Dan Nelson of the Kansas City firm Spencer Fane LLP, the chief deputy prosecutor for Jackson County from 2016 until this year, has already started his investigation, the city said in a release Friday.

City Manager Zach Walker said last week the city would hire a third-party investigator after an initial investigation from a whistleblower's allegation showed one police officer had accumulated 2,800 hours of overtime in 2021 doing renovation construction work in the police building.

The work led to more than $160,000 in overtime pay, making that officer the top-paid city employee in 2021 at more than $230,000.

While the work itself had been planned, Walker said, using sworn officers for non-law-enforcement overtime work ran afoul of collective bargaining and city practices.

In all, overtime slips obtained through a records request showed police administrators signed off on overtime hours for five police officers for construction work, many of them saying “per Chief Halsey,” – a reference to former Police Chief Brad Halsey – though none of the other four officers approached the number of hours accumulated by the highest-paid officers.

Prior to working in the county prosecutor's office, Nelson worked more than 12 years with the U.S. Attorney in Kansas City. In the release, the city said it “will rely on the results of his investigation to determine next steps regarding employee discipline, policies and procedures.”

During Monday's City Council meeting, Council Member Mike Steinmeyer suggested the city management analyst should handle the third-party investigation, since that individual reports to the council and the investigation would review practices of other departments that included the city manager's office.

But that position has been vacant for months and was only recently filled on a one-time basis to examine a certain project contract. The council took no action Monday on Steinmeyer's suggestion.

“I don't think the intent here is to have a back-and-forth exchange,” city attorney Jeremy Cover told the council at the time about the third-party investigation. “I don't think there's going to be an opportunity for us to change or influence that.”

So far, the only personnel response from the city has been Monday's announcement that one police department employee has been placed on paid administrative leave for at least two weeks. City staff has declined to specify if Acting Chief of Police Ken Jarnagin is the individual on leave, though Walker did confirm that Capt. Adam Dustman is now the interim acting chief.