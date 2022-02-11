Independence man charged in U.S. 40 homicide

By The Examiner staff

An Independence man has been charged with murder in an incident last month in southeast Independence that prosecutors call a case of road rage.

Jackson County prosecutors Friday night announced charges against Joshua A. Mongold, 34. The charges are second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon as well as two counts of armed criminal action. The unlawful use of a weapon charge involves shooting at or from a motor vehicle and at a person, motor vehicle or building.

The killing of Riley Youngblood, 23, was just before 8 a.m. Jan. 20 on U.S. 40 near Valley View Road, according to police. He was shot in the head.

Surveillance video shows Youngblood’s pickup and Mongold’s pickup both turning east onto U.S. 40 from Valley View. Youngblood’s truck “appears to sharply change lanes right in front of” Mongold, and Mongold’s truck strikes Youngblood’s truck, a police report says. Both trucks speed east, side by side.

Then Youngblood’s truck appears to slow, and the other accelerates. Other surveillance video shows Mongold’s truck continuing to speed east, passing several vehicles.

Youngblood was found, slumped over the wheel, one-third of a mile from where the incident started.

A witness told police that starting the next day Mongold was driving a different truck. The first truck was recovered several days later – now repainted but with damage consistent with the ramming during the Jan. 20 incident – in the woods in Hickory County, more than 120 miles away.

In addition to the one shot to the head of Youngblood, police recovered one bullet from his truck. Both matched the Glock 27 .40-caliber pistol found in the glove box of Mongold’s second truck.

The Independence SWAT team and U.S. Marshalls arrested Mongold on Jan. 25. Prosecutors have asked that he be held on a bond of $500,000.