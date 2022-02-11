Independence Rotary honors two at William Chrisman

By The Examiner staff

Taj Selectman and Rebecca Stutzman have been selected as the Rotary Students of the Month at William Chrisman High School.

During his high school career, Taj has been active in karate, track and cooking activities. He has also been employed at Walmart.

Taj hopes to attend the Air Force Academy and to be a business owner.

Taj is the son of Glenda and Rodney Selectman.

Rebeca has earned academic honors during high school, including membership in the National Honor Society, the French Honor Society and the Scholars Bowl. She has also participated in theatre productions, the dance team, Bear Trackers, the symphonic orchestra, the Blue and Gold Singers, speech and debate events, the Youth Advisory Council, ACE Club, and the student council.

After school hours, Rebecca taken vocal lessons at the Music/Arts Institute, participated in the girl scouts, and has been employed at Thrift World.

After graduation, Rebecca hopes to study chemical engineering at the University of Delaware. She hopes to pursue a career in engineering on the East Coast.

Rebecca is the daughter of Patrick and Michelle Stutzman.