Local artist remembers their stories

Evelyn Neal already had planned to draw a handful of portraits for Black History Month, something that's become an annual part of her artistry hobby.

She drew from images including Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd – people whose deaths have become synonymous with recent movements for social justice.

Then Neal's mother noticed the Community Services League callout for artist submissions for its first-ever “Black Excellence” exhibit that would be on display at BlendWell Community Café in western Indepednence and encouraged her to submit some portraits.

Neal, a 2018 graduate of Van Horn High School who now is a University of Central Missouri student, decided to draw a few dozen portraits. She did them all over the course of one weekend.

“I decided to come up with iconic figures,” Neal said. “They're people I feel like their stories should be continued to be told. People you may know, and people you may not know.”

Her portraits include famous current and past athletes, musical artists and dignitaries. Thirty of them are on display at BlendWell, along with other artists' photographs, paintings and other art submissions that will be on display through March 4.

She actually drew more portraits, but several of them sold before they even went on display, as Neal often posts her completed drawings on social media and some interested followers quickly made offers.

Neal, who majors in social work at UCM and hopes to add an art therapy major, usually does 8x10-inch portraits and simply in black and white, sketching first with pencil and then going back with ink pens. She said she doesn't often seek out certain people to find images to draw, but rather chooses portraits that she likes.

“It's really about the way a photo is set up,” Neal said. “I take a long time to pick a photo.”

It's a regular hobby that grew from what she believes was a life-saving practice.

In her middle school years she was “very much closed off” and couldn't relate her feelings to her parents, she said. She hadn't liked art assignments, but one day she just started drawing and found that it expressed her emotions better than trying to talk. From there, she took some art classes in high school, where a teacher soothed her perfectionist nature with the advice, “All artwork starts out ugly at first.”

Neal said she will draw some portraits on commission, but most often she just takes some time to draw after completing schoolwork.

While many of her portraits on exhibit are open for sale, Neal said there's a couple favorites she doesn't plan to part with, including Chiefs player Tyrann Mathieu and the late rap artist Biggie Smalls.

The Black Excellence exhibit, she said, proved an ideal avenue to show off her hobby.

BlendWell, 10725 East U.S. 24 in the Fairmount area, will host a public celebration the evening of Feb. 25 to close Black History Month, with live music, new menu items and remarks about the Black Excellence exhibit. The program will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.