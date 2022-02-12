Gun proposals put Missouri in the spotlight

Bob Buckley

Legal perspectives

A bill that was recently introduced in the Missouri General Assembly, Senate Bill 666, recently received national attention. It was introduced by Eric Burlison, a senator from Greene County in southwest Missouri. If passed, it would significantly change Missouri law on the right of self-defense.

The bill had two features. First, it provided that there shall be a presumption of reasonableness that a defendant believed that physical or deadly force was necessary to defend him or herself from a third person in a criminal case. The current law provides that the defendant has the burden of proving he or she reasonably believed physical or deadly force was necessary to defend him or herself from a third person.

The second part of this bill provided that a person who uses or threatens to use force in self-defense is immune from criminal prosecution and civil action for the use of such force, unless such force was used against a law enforcement officer acting in the performance of his or her official duties and the person knew or should have known that the person was a law enforcement officer. The bill also provides that law enforcement may not arrest a person for using or threatening to use force unless the agency determines that there is probably cause that the force used or threatened was unlawful.

The proposed legislation further provides that the defendant can raise a claim of self-defense during a pre-trial hearing in either a criminal or civil case which shall shift the burden on the party seeking to overcome the immunity by proof of clear and convincing evidence. In a civil case, the burden of proof is a preponderance of evidence unless punitive damages are sought, which means the party with the burden of proof must prove that something is more likely true than not true, so this legislation would change the burden of proof in any civil case involving the use or threat to use physical or deadly force. Clear and convincing proof is a high standard to achieve.

The bill was recently heard in a Senate committee. Patricia and Mark McCloskey were present at the hearing. The McCloskeys were charged with assault and harassment and pleaded guilty to the charges in June of last year but were pardoned by Governor Parson in August. The Chief Disciplinary Counsel had recommended that their licenses to practice law in Missouri should be indefinitely suspended. The Missouri Supreme Court suspended them for one year but stayed the execution of the order for one year and placed them on probation, which allowed them to continue to practice law.

The Police Chief of Springfield and the prosecutor of Greene County both spoke out in opposition to the proposed bill, as did several police chiefs and prosecutors throughout the state. The legislation drew national attention as there was an article in the Washington Post last week. The Post article stated that there was a “sharp rebuke” from prosecutors, civil rights groups, and law-enforcement agencies and organizations. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, the Missouri Sheriffs United, the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police and the St. Louis Police Officers Association spoke out in opposition to the legislation. Some prosecutors said that the bill would make murder legal.

A motion to vote the bill “do pass” out of the Senate Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee, the first step to obtaining passage of the bill, failed on Thursday, so the legislation failed this year unless a similar bill is presented in the House of Representatives, or the bill comes back in another bill before the Senate. Apparently, Florida has a similar law and some in Missouri wish to duplicate the law in Florida.

The Missouri General Assembly passed a bill last year called the “Second Amendment Preservation Act” that forbids local law enforcement agencies from helping the federal government enforce any law or regulation that Missouri considers an infringement to the right to bear arms; each violation can carry a $50,000 penalty. The law declares: “All federal acts, laws, orders, rules, and regulations, whether past, present, or future, which infringe on the people's right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article I, Section 23 of the Missouri Constitution shall be invalid in this state, shall not be recognized by this state, are specifically rejected by this state, and shall be considered null and void and of no effect in this state.” The law has been challenged by St. Louis County, the city of St. Louis and Jackson County; arguments were heard in the Missouri Supreme Court this week. Legal scholars claim it violates the Supremacy Clause in the U.S. Constitution.

In 2016, the Missouri legislature also extended the state’s “Castle Law” which provides that a person does not have a duty to retreat from a dwelling or vehicle where the person is not unlawfully entering or remaining unlawfully, or from private property that is owned or leased by such individual. The 2016 amendment provided that a person does not have to retreat if the defendant is in any other location that such person has the right to be, a broad extension of the right of self-defense.

It is apparent that a majority of the legislators and statewide office holders firmly believe in protecting Second Amendment rights. Missouri is at the forefront of such legislation. Apparently, enough senators decided in committee this week that there is a limit to which the legislature will go to protect such rights.

Bob Buckley is an attorney in Independence. Email him at bbuckley@wagblaw.com.