How many bars for Blue Springs?

From The Examiner during the week of Feb. 7-12, 1972:

• “BILL TO LIMIT LICENSES FOR LIQUOR-BY-THE-DRINK" – Blue Springs – A maximum of two commercial bars would be granted liquor-by-the-drink licenses under an ordinance now being considered by the city council.

However, there would be no limit on the number of liquor-by-the-drink licenses issued to restaurant-bars, while the proposed ordinance also would make provision for licenses to private clubs.

The council agreed that licenses granted to bars would be limited to “one license for every 5,000 in population or fraction thereof.”

• “FOOD STAMP PROGRAM SEEKS PARTICIPATING GROCERS” – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Stamp Program will begin accepting applications this week from Eastern Jackson County grocery stores, according to George Sanders, fund program specialist from St. Louis.

Sanders and Forrest M. Townsend, Kansas City officer-in-charge of the Food and Nutrition Service, said food stamps should be available around May 1 in Jackson County. Sanders said the main problem is to determine how the food coupons will be issued. No decision has been made for Jackson County on whether to distribute the stamps through banks, post offices, food stamp offices, or currency exchanges.

Sanders assured storeowners that every retail grocer in the county will be contacted about the program “even if we have to pull men in from three or four states.” He said he expects most grocers to go into the program because food stamps represent about 8 per cent in gross food sales yearly for the nation.

• “MATTHEWS DEFIES ODDS” – Topeka, Kan. (UPI) – Whoever heard of a 26-year-old announcer with no previous experience getting a chance to broadcast major league baseball games?

The Kansas City Royals have such a person in Denny Matthews, the No. 2 man on the Royals broadcasting crew behind 22-year-veteran Buddy Blatner.

Blattner, who had been hired away from the California Angels, had refusal rights on his broadcast partner, but the two hit it off right away.

“I liked his tape when I heard it,” says Blattner. “Most of the tapes were done by guys in their basements who made up games. Denny went to a game and filled in the dull periods just like you have to do in a baseball game. And he did it well.”

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Feb. 5-11, 1922:

• “TO BE OR NOT TO BE” (an editorial) – Is it better for Independence to maintain a separate corporate existence, operate her own affairs under a state charter, elect her own officers and go ahead as an independent corporation and municipality or become part of Kansas City?

This question is coming to be of more importance than ever before. It has reached a point where we must make a decision and plan for our own future. If we are to maintain a separate city government we must plan ahead, probably extend and enlarge the territory which belongs to the city and strengthen our institutions.

Kansas City is pressing us on every side. We are no longer ten miles away. The borders are separated by a strip two and three-quarters of a mile wide and this strip is thickly populated. Independence does not want to take this territory which offers a number of hard problems and an expense which would for years be far greater than the amount of taxes received. The Kansas City School District has taken in all of this between territory and many in Independence have concluded that the Independence district should be absorbed into the larger district.

The problem is right at us and must be solved. Shall we give up our independence, give up our name, give up our separate organization and become a part of the big city?

• “CELEBRATED FOR LINCOLN” – The students and faculty of the Young School yesterday celebrated the birthday anniversary of Abraham Lincoln with a program at the school.

After the program by the students was over Superintendent E.B. Street gave an address to the teachers and students on the advantages of the proper co-operation between the parents and teachers of the community and the advancement of negro educational facilities.

• “MISSOURI BOOK WEEK” – Acting Governor Hiram Lloyd has set aside February 12th to 18th as Missouri Book Week. This is the first state-wide Book Week in the United States and is being sponsored by the Missouri Library Association.

The purpose is to promote good reading and to further an extension of public libraries in the state. According to Irving R. Bundy, Secretary of the Missouri Library Commission, there are 89 counties in the state without a single tax-supported free library and 2,000,000 in Missouri are without library service.

Teachers will talk to their children on good reading and ministers will speak on the influence of good reading on the moral and civic advancement of the individual and the state.