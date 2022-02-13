Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Feb. 14.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Chicken fried steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat dinner roll, citrus fruit cup.

• Tuesday: Battered tilapia, coleslaw with creamy dressing, sweet potatoes, peaches and strawberries, wholegrain bread, oatmeal and raisin cooking.

• Wednesday: Diced chicken, salad with tomatoes and carrots, cheddar cheese, chuckwagon corn, stewed apples, whole wheat tortilla.

• Thursday: Sloppy Joe’s, potato salad, carrots, apple slices, whole grain bun.

• Friday: Beef stew with vegetables, salad with tomato and carrots, stewed vegetables in stew, banana, whole grain biscuit.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, green beans, diced pears.

• Tuesday: Southwestern white chili, Hawaiian coleslaw, lemon peppered broccoli, cinnamon apples.

• Wednesday: Chicken lasagna, cottage cheese, buttered hominy, cherry crisp.

• Thursday: Salmon patty, creamed peas, steamed cabbage, apricots.

• Friday: Cheeseburger, broccoli raisin salad, pears, peanut butter cookies.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian vegetables, dessert.

• Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Wednesday: Oven-fried chicken, tater tots, Mediterranean vegetables, dessert.

• Thursday: Swedish Meatballs and noodles, Antigua vegetables, dessert.

• Friday: Riblets, mac and cheese, sweet potatoes, dessert.