Authors, artists and more at Kansas City Public Library events

By The Examiner staff

The Kansas City Public Library is offering online and in-person events in the coming days.

Some programs require you to RSVP. In those events, visit https://kclibrary.org/events-activities-calendar and search for the program. There will be a tab to select to RSVP.

Other programs are available on YouTube.

If you have trouble finding your way to a program, call 816-701-3400.

• The Vote Collectors: 6 p.m. Feb. 17. An RSVP is required. Michael Graff and Nick Ochsner will discuss their book, “The Vote Collectors: The True Story of the Scamsters, Politicians, and Preachers Behind the Nation’s Greatest Electoral Fraud,” the story of a 2018 scandal that occurred in a congressional race in North Carolina. Watch at YouTube.com/KCLibrary.

• An Artist at Home in America: In person, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, at the Central Library, 14 W. Tenth St., Kansas City. Thirty-two rarely shown or never previously shown photos of artist Thomas Hart Benton and his home are on display. The photos are by Michael Mardikes.

• Online Storytime: 9 a.m. Saturdays at Youth & Family Engagement’s YouTube Channel.. Each session features books, songs and early learning skill development.

• Make. Do. Tell: 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Youth & Family Engagement’s YouTube Channel. Every week is different, and the program is always engaging, including events such as unboxing an ant farm and practicing sign language.

• Science Matters – the Surprising Science of Motivation: 12 to 1 p.m., Feb. 17. Online. This program focuses on why setting and achieving goals, such as new year’s resolutions, is so hard. Ayelet Fishbach, author of "Get It Done,” offers insights into how to stay motivated. RSVP is required by visiting https://kclibrary.org/events-activities-calendar/adults/science-matters-surprising-science-motivation?delta=0