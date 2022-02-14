Blue Springs police reports
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Abandoned vehicle
• 4 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Fifth St.
Found animal
• 10:01 a.m., 1600 block of N.W. Amesbury Ct. (2)
Found child
• 1:42 p.m., N.E. R.D. Mize Road and N.E. Sunnyside School Road
Hit and run
• 1:01 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Joy Ct.
Intoxicated subject
• 8:37 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Motor vehicle accident
• 9:22 a.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road and N.W. South Outer Road
Stealing
• 6:20 a.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 1 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 5:45 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy.
• 6:30 p.m., 300 block of S.W. 9th St.
• 6:52 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 8:30 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 4:59 a.m., 900 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy
Suspicious circumstances
• 10:10 a.m., 700 block of S.W. 10th St.
Trespass
• 9:09 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Warrant
• 3:44 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Ex parte service
• 4:12 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Fire EMS assist
• 1:24 p.m., 1400 block of N.W. Birdseye Ct.
Fraud
• 1:49 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Hit and run
• 6:21 p.m., S.W. 15th St.
Identity theft
• 4:39 p.m., 300 block of N.W. Vail Ct.
Motor vehicle accident
• 1:18 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road and N.W. Jefferson St.
Neighborhood problems
• 9 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Vesper St.
Property damage
• 8:43 a.m., 1200 block of S.W. Morningside Dr.
• 9 p.m., 2600 block of S.E. 3rd St.
Stealing
•1:05 a.m., 1000 block of S.W. Azure Ave.
•1:35 a.m., 21400 block of E. 50th Terr. Dr. S.
•1:58 a.m., 4900 block of S. Park Ridge Dr.
• 10 a.m., 700 block of S.W. 36th St. Terr.
• 4:30 p.m., 1600 block of N.W. Amesbury Road
Warrant
• 10:28 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.