Blue Springs police reports

The Examiner

Tuesday, Jan. 18 

Abandoned vehicle 

• 4 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Fifth St. 

Found animal 

• 10:01 a.m., 1600 block of N.W. Amesbury Ct. (2) 

Found child 

• 1:42 p.m., N.E. R.D. Mize Road and N.E. Sunnyside School Road 

Hit and run 

• 1:01 p.m., 400 block of S.W. Joy Ct.  

Intoxicated subject 

• 8:37 p.m., 1300 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road 

Motor vehicle accident 

• 9:22 a.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road and N.W. South Outer Road 

Stealing 

• 6:20 a.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

• 1 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. Missouri 7 

• 5:45 p.m., 4100 block of S. Little Blue Pkwy. 

• 6:30 p.m., 300 block of S.W. 9th St.  

• 6:52 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

• 8:30 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  

Stealing motor vehicle 

• 4:59 a.m., 900 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy 

Suspicious circumstances 

• 10:10 a.m., 700 block of S.W. 10th St. 

Trespass 

• 9:09 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

Warrant 

• 3:44 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St. 

Wednesday, Jan. 19 

Ex parte service 

• 4:12 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7 

Fire EMS assist 

• 1:24 p.m., 1400 block of N.W. Birdseye Ct. 

Fraud 

• 1:49 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 

Hit and run 

• 6:21 p.m., S.W. 15th St. 

Identity theft 

• 4:39 p.m., 300 block of N.W. Vail Ct.  

Motor vehicle accident 

• 1:18 p.m., N.W. Woods Chapel Road and N.W. Jefferson St. 

Neighborhood problems 

• 9 p.m., 500 block of N.W. Vesper St. 

Property damage 

• 8:43 a.m., 1200 block of S.W. Morningside Dr.  

• 9 p.m., 2600 block of S.E. 3rd St.  

Stealing 

•1:05 a.m., 1000 block of S.W. Azure Ave.  

•1:35 a.m., 21400 block of E. 50th Terr. Dr. S.  

•1:58 a.m., 4900 block of S. Park Ridge Dr.  

• 10 a.m., 700 block of S.W. 36th St. Terr. 

• 4:30 p.m., 1600 block of N.W. Amesbury Road 

Warrant 

• 10:28 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.  