Community calendar

The Examiner

TUESDAY

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This small group teaches women the proper weight lifting techniques using various machines and free weights. Month sessions are $30 to $45 and drop ins are $6.00.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits for this fast-paced program. Choose your method: high or low impact. Month sessions $21 to $24 or drop ins $3.

Zumba Gold: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. A combo dance-exercise class fuses hypnotic Latin and international rhythms and easy-to-follow moves to create a dynamic workout. Silver Sneakers and daily drop ins only. Drop ins $3.

Alzheimer’s support group: 3 p.m., Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. This support group is free and is scheduled for 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. The group is for caregivers of persons with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The group is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association. No reservations or registration are required, but it is recommended to call Vesper Hall, 816-228-0181, before attending in case there has been a weather or other cancellation.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Yoga: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Beginner to experienced: come prepared to tone, strengthen, meditate and relax. Arrive at least 5 minutes early. Bring a yoga mat and water to class. Month sessions $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines, and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions $17 to $25 and drop ins are $3.50.

WEDNESDAY

Heart Health Presentation: 10:45 a.m., Palmer Center, 218 N. Pleasant St. Dr. Garcia will talk about heart health and will answer questions. For further information, call 816-325-7999.

Winter Clothing Donation Drive: 4 to 7 p.m. at the Independence Uptown Market. Held by the Independence Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department and intended to support the Community Services League. New or gently used hats, gloves, scarves, coats and blankets requested. While you drop off your donations, you can also enter to win raffle prizes.

Independence Civil War Study Group, 7 p.m., Perkins, 3939 Bolger Road, Independence. Free and open to the public. Jim Beckner will present a program regarding the Confederate Home at Higginsville. For further information, call Wayne Schnetzer, 816-252-4286.