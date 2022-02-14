History comes to life in Truman Library event

By The Examiner staff

The Truman Library Institute is offering a free, online program about the life of Walter F. White, a b-racial man who "passed" as white while working as a journalist exposing lynchings in the early 20th century and who, at the same time, was a leader in the Harlem Renaissance and the NAACP.

The program is at 6 p.m. Feb. 24.

The presenter is A.J. Baime, author of “White Lies: The Double Life of Walter F. White and America’s Darkest Secret.”

Baime's previous books include “The Accidental President, Harry S Truman and the Four Months that Changed the World” and “Dewey Defeats Truman: The 1948 Election and the Battle for America’s Soul.”

To participate, register at TrumanLibraryInstitute.org/EVENTS