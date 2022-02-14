Independence man faces kidnapping charge

By The Examiner staff

An Independence man faces a kidnapping charge after he allegedly took a 4-year-old girl last week from a home he shares with the child's relative.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Juan Lopez, 35, with kidnapping after he allegedly took the girl with him to get ice at a convenience store and had not returned more than 20 hours later. Lopez was arrested at a convenience store at U.S. 40 and Sterling Avenue after police tracked his vehicle from the Kansas City northland.

According to court documents, the child's relative called police shortly 5 p.m. Feb. 9, saying Lopez, whom she'd known for about six months, had left with the girl about 10:30 p.m. the previous day to get ice but hadn't returned.

The woman when they didn't return in about 45 minutes, she called Lopez and he said they were getting a flat tire fixed. She fell asleep, and by morning they still hadn't returned, and she'd tried to reach Lopez multiple times without any answer. While she talked with police, Lopez called and said he was returning.

The victim told police that Lopez “stealed me from the house,” and that she'd been asleep when he asked her about going with him to get ice. The girl told police she was riding in Lopez's car, someone helped them with a flat tire, they stayed in a motel where they slept in the same bed, and after leaving the motel they went “places,” which she couldn't specify.

Lopez told police the flat tire fix took several hours, and because the girl had been good he was going to buy her a toy at Wal-Mart. Since it was early in the morning and the store was not yet open, he rented a motel room on U.S. 40 for two hours – which one, he didn't specify – because the girl said she didn't want to go home.

When asked what happened in the motel room, Lopez gave vague answers. When they went back to the Wal-Mart off 39th Street, the store didn't have the toy the girl wanted, so they went to another Wal-Mart in “Kansas,” though Lopez couldn't provide a specific location. When done there, Lopez said, he received a call from the girl's relative, telling him to bring the girl back to the house, and that's what he was doing when police stopped him.

When asked why he didn't respond sooner when the woman had called him nine times and texted him seven times, Lopez told police the girl took his cell phone and hid it. He couldn't provide an answer when asked why he didn't respond to a text the previous morning.