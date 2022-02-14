Independence offers incentives to keep teachers

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

The Independence School District is giving teachers an incentive to sign their next-year contracts by mid-March.

The Board of Education has approved a $1,000 incentive for teachers who commit to return for the 2022-23 school year and sign their contracts by March 16. The incentive is available to all staff on a teacher pay guide (including instructional coaches and librarians) and for both tenured and non-tenured teachers.

“No. 1, it's to incentivize staff to come back. Second, it allows us to more effectively staff for next year,” ISD Superintendent Dale Herl said. The district did something similar for bus drivers in December at $500, but it's a first for teachers.

“I had approached the board about the possibility of doing this in January, and they fully supported it,” he said. “It shows staff how much appreciate them.”

Herl said the district hasn't struggled too much with retention from one year to the next – notably above the state average.

“We look at retention as, if they don't back come back to us, and maybe they go to another district,” Herl said. “The state looks at it as, did they stay in the profession.”

While the state had 85% teacher retention last year, Herl said, ISD has been between 87% and 91% the past several years. Still, it never hurts to try more to retain teachers amid trying pandemic years and, as Herl noted, fewer and fewer college students going into education.

The March 16 signing date isn't a drastic change. Normally, Herl said, teachers receive their contracts for the next school year after the March school board meeting, then have a couple of weeks to sign them. For tenured teachers, contracts are continuous from year to year, except they must let the district know by June 1 if they're not returning for the next school year.

With about 1,000 teachers in the district, ISD budgeted $1 million for the incentives, knowing that not every single teacher will sign and receive the bonus. Even though the contracts haven't gone out yet, the superintendent said some early feedback is positive.

“The response has been tremendous,” Herl said.