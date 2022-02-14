Independence schools drop mask requirement

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

As COVID-19 cases have dropped over the past few weeks, the Independence School District has made masks optional for students and staff starting this week.

The district's dashboard Friday morning showed cases among 0.45 percent of the district's population of more than 16,000 – 73 people, with no distinction made between staff and students, and no more than eight cases in a single building. That total dropped about 200 from two weeks earlier (1.68% of the district), and in mid-January there had been active cases in more than 2 percent.

The district announced Friday afternoon it would go to a mask-optional policy.

Independence and Lee's Summit had been the only school districts in Eastern Jackson County to reinstate mask mandates last month, as cases rose quickly when the winter break ended and staff absences threatened some districts' ability to continue in-person classes. Lee's Summit's mask policy remains through Feb. 24, and cases also have been dropping in that district.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt had announced lawsuits last month against dozens of school districts across the state, claiming they had no authority to issue them. Independence Superintendent Dale Herl said the attorney general's actions played no role in the district's mask policy, saying the masks were solely to maintain in-person school. At one point in January, more than 60 school districts in Missouri had closed for in-person learning due to staff shortages caused by illness and lack of available substitute.

Among area school districts, only the Grain Valley district has closed any building due to staff shortages, as the early education center was down a couple of days in mid-January. The district had notified families that week that a full district closure could happen if staff absences and low substitute rates continued, but the situation improved enough after that point.

Over the past two weeks, Grain Valley has reported 11 and 12 new student cases after totals of 39, 79, 101 and 74 dating back to the beginning of January. Among staff, there have been just five new cases each of the past two weeks after totals of nine, 31, 35 and 28 going back to January.

Blue Springs reported 82 new cases (0.49%) among more than 16,500 students and staff last week, down from 173 the previous week, and 163 quarantines. Two weeks ago, there had been more than 300 new cases.

Fort Osage reported 23 active cases (0.41%) among more than 5,500 students and staff last week. Two weeks earlier it had 79.

Neither dashboard makes a distinction between students and staff.